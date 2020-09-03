EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district will likely not donate some of the remaining cost of a solar panel project destined for Memorial and North high schools.
The district’s Budget Development Committee, which includes three school board members, on Wednesday voted not to donate either $17,000 or $20,000 to the project, but instead to make the remaining $34,000, which is needed for yearly maintenance of the solar panels, a yearly cost instead of an up-front cost.
The move will give the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, which is spearheading the fundraising campaign, much more time to fundraise the remaining $34,000, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services.
The Solar on Eau Claire Schools project is slated to install two donated arrays of 360 solar panels this fall, one array on the roof of Memorial High School, the other on the roof of North.
The solar arrays are anticipated to last 25 years and save the school district about $20,000 per year in utility costs, according to the ECPSF.
The Couillard Solar Foundation donated all 720 solar panels to the project.
Campaign needs $34K more
Two ECPSF officials on Wednesday asked the budget committee to consider allotting a $20,000 donation toward the $34,000 balance left on the Solar on Eau Claire Schools project.
That proposed one-time donation would be on par with the projected $20,000 the district is anticipated to save in utility costs during the first year of the panels’ installation.
“We are almost there,” said Dr. Blenda Yun, former chair of the ECPSF’s board of trustees, at the budget committee meeting.
“It produces an over $900,000 value for our school district, and a small investment from the school district is an incredible show of support and gratitude for the community’s loyal choice to say yes in investing in our schools,” said Sarah French, ECPSF executive director.
Though all 720 solar panels were donated by the Couillard Solar Foundation, the cost of electrical engineering design, installation, racking and 25 years of maintenance is about $291,400, which the ECPSF is fundraising for, Johnson said.
On Wednesday, the ECPSF’s second proposal was the district making a matching donation offer of $17,000, in the hopes of community members and local groups donating the other $17,000 to finish off the project.
The budget committee on Wednesday ultimately voted to approve a third option: The school district won’t make an upfront donation, but it’s likely the $34,000 in maintenance costs can be paid as maintenance is incurred over the next 25 years, “allowing (ECPSF) more time to fundraise,” Johnson said.
“The maintenance is not a today cost,” Johnson said.
Spreading out the remaining $34,000 in maintenance costs is a viable option, French said.
It’s possible the Budget Development Committee’s vote could return to the full school board for approval, said committee member Aaron Harder.
Destined for fall 2020
The ECPSF began fundraising for the solar panel project in December, and has raised over $250,000 since then, French said.
The finalized $291,400 price tag is somewhat higher than the ECPSF’s initial estimate for the project, which was between $250,000 and $275,000.
All 720 solar panels are slated to be installed on the high schools’ roofs starting this fall and potentially wrapping up in November, Johnson said Wednesday.
Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded the bid to install the solar arrays.
Both high schools are expected to incorporate the solar arrays into their STEM curricula.