The Eau Claire school district has tapped former Memorial High School principal David Oldenberg to serve as the interim Memorial principal for the 2019-20 school year, Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement.
Oldenberg is the district’s director of academic services. He served as principal of Memorial from 2009 to 2016, Hardebeck said.
If the school board approves the appointment, Oldenberg will begin his duties at Memorial Aug. 20.
“While Mr. Oldenberg will continue to carry out some of his duties at the district level, his primary focus will be to lead Memorial during the upcoming school year,” Hardebeck said.
The district is continuing to search for a permanent Memorial principal to replace Trevor Kohlhepp, who announced this summer his resignation and intent to move to a private sector position with business technologies company EO Johnson in Eau Claire.
Oldenberg “can lend support during this transition,” Hardebeck said.
Kohlhepp was Memorial’s principal for 3½ years.
Oldenberg’s appointment fills the last of three Eau Claire school district principal positions that were open this summer.
Paul Uhren, previously Ladysmith school district superintendent, replaced departing South Middle School principal Dianna Zeegers on Aug. 1. Former North High School assistant principal and athletic director Joe Eisenhuth was named the new principal of Sam Davey Elementary School in July, replacing Bill Giese, who accepted a position working on special projects in the district’s central office before retiring at the end of next school year, Hardebeck told the Leader-Telegram in June.