No harmful species of mold but low levels of “non-toxic fungal growth” were found at Northwoods Elementary, preliminary results from an asbestos detection company determined.
The Eau Claire school district began an investigation after staff in August reported concerns about air quality at Northwoods, schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said Tuesday.
Air Tech Environmental tested five items and staining on the school gym’s ceiling, according to a preliminary report.
The company found slightly elevated non-toxic spore counts in air samples from several rooms, the school district said in a news release Friday, but the levels tested inside the school were within clean and low-growth guidelines.
However, Air Tech recommended that “some rooms with a higher Aspergillus/Penicillium count should be cleaned to eliminate settled mold spores.” Those types of mold, commonly found outdoors, will colonize under the right conditions, according to the report.
The company recommended the school reduce moisture and clean the rooms with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuums that can trap mold spores and small particles.
The district plans to move forward with those steps, according to the news release.
“While we do not believe there is an air quality concern at Northwoods, we want to be completely sure that we are protecting the health and well-being of our students and staff,” Hardebeck said in a statement.
Air Tech will submit a final report in the next few weeks, and conduct more tests in upcoming months to monitor the school’s air quality, the district said.
A heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor is slated to evaluate the school’s HVAC systems in upcoming weeks.
Air Tech completed most of its sampling in the last week and a half, director of buildings and grounds Darryl Petersen said Tuesday.
The district first heard concerns in 2016 about fungus odor and growth at Northwoods, the district said.
At that time, Air Tech found normal levels in the building. When the school replaced flooring in the summer of 2017 and 2018, the odor improved, the district said.
A secure entrance was built at Northwoods this summer, and the district waited to test the air quality until construction had finished so the HVAC system was operating normally.
The district chose to work with an outside company to ensure the testing is valid, Hardebeck said.
“We are happy to receive notification that there are no concerning elevated mold levels at Northwoods, but we are also keeping a close eye on the situation to make sure the air quality remains good in the school,” Hardebeck said in the statement. “We want our school community to know that we are doing everything we can to quickly address this issue.”
To read the preliminary report from Air Tech, visit tinyurl.com/y5fcne7p.
Northwoods Elementary, 3600 Northwoods Lane, was built in 1994 and hosts about 400 students, according to the school’s website.