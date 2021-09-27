EAU CLAIRE — A survey of Eau Claire students this spring indicated that a majority of students who responded said they don’t feel socially accepted, feel like they belong or feel happy to be at school, school district administrators said Monday, discussing a series of surveys aimed at gauging students’ social and emotional health.
Administrators discussed the results of student, parent and staff surveys with the Eau Claire school board.
The school district developed a framework for measuring students’ social-emotional development in 2018, after the state Department of Public Instruction said the Eau Claire district had an overrepresentation of Black and multiracial students receiving special education services, said executive director of special education Mandy Van Vleet.
Under that framework, the school district and the DPI this spring put out a school climate survey, trying to measure how families, students and staff members felt about discipline, cultural competence and academic and social-emotional support, said director of assessment Michelle Radtke.
About 2,100 families, 3,200 students in 5th through 12th grades and nearly 900 staff members took the surveys this spring, Radtke said. It proposed a series of statements and asked if respondents agreed, strongly agreed, disagreed, strongly disagreed or didn’t know. According to the district, the surveys found that:
- 86% of family respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed that their child felt like they belonged at their school, but 76% of student respondents said they didn’t feel socially accepted; 79% of student respondents said they didn’t feel like they were a part of the school; and 80% said they disagreed or strongly disagreed that they were happy to be at the school. More than 70% of student respondents said they disagreed that students got along with each other and that students liked each other.
- A majority of student respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the following statements: 88% said they agreed that their teachers care about them, 85% said their teachers were available when they needed to talk, and 89% said people of different cultural backgrounds, races and ethnicities get along well at their schools, among other statements.
- At least 80% of families who responded to the survey said they agreed that their schools encouraged students to take challenging classes, and discussed the importance of respecting other cultural practices and students of all sexual orientations.
- A survey aimed at staff members found a majority of respondents agreed that they felt like they belonged, that they were comfortable with their supervisors, that the school was culturally competent and respectful and that students were treated equally.
“ … It’s clear that our students need support, as well as our staff, in the teaching of social-emotional learning skills,” said Kaying Xiong, executive director of student services.
Xiong said that the district began examining its social-emotional practices in 2018, and this fall is beginning to roll out a district-wide program called Character Strong to try to close gaps and give students more support.
“Unlike academic standards, we won’t be measuring students’ mastery of a (social-emotional learning) skill,” Xiong said. Instead, the school district plans to continue using short student and staff surveys throughout the year, as well as data from a youth risk behavior survey, to see if students progress, Xiong added.
The district’s 36 school counselors are involved with the new program and are using student data to guide next steps, said school counseling program administrator Lisa Steig.
School board members said they were concerned about students’ responses to the survey, and asked if survey responses could be broken down into demographics like age, gender and race to check for patterns.
“There’s a lot to unpack here,” said board member Phil Lyons. “There are some things in the student climate survey that are surprising to me … I’d think that different subsets of students would answer these questions very differently.”
Board vice president Lori Bica said it’s important to know if the survey respondents accurately represent the district’s demographics as a whole.
“I’d like to see the administration take a swing and say, this is our goal … this is what we’d hoped for, this is where we are and these are the steps we can take to grow,” said board president Tim Nordin.
Meeting held virtually for public attendees
It was the first Eau Claire school board meeting in several months in which the public could only attend remotely.
Several members of the public gathered outside the district’s administration building in protest of the board’s decision to make meetings remote. The Monday evening meeting was slated to be held a week ago. On the original meeting date, Sept. 20, a few moments into the meeting, a few people attending the meeting declined to wear face masks after school board president Tim Nordin reiterated the district’s current indoors-masking policy.
After a tense exchange, the school board unanimously voted to postpone the meeting until this week.
Nordin said Sept. 20 that at least the board’s next meeting — and, potentially, meetings for the short-term future — will be held in a blended model. School board members, student representatives and district administrators will attend in person and wearing masks, but members of the public will only be able to attend the meeting remotely, either via Webex videoconference technology or by phone.
The school board began opening their meetings to in-person attendees in mid-July, after 15 months of holding them remotely.
In other school district news:
- The school board held a discussion on the district’s equity requirement and future equity policies. The equity requirement includes the district’s superintendent creating an equity plan for the district, spanning annual, five-, 10- and 20-year goals, as well as other equity goals.