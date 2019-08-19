The Eau Claire school district will lease, rather than buy, new iPads and Chromebook laptops for some grades and schools, in a plan district officials say will help ease possible strain in the 2019-20 budget.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to approve the measure.
Fifth-grade students districtwide and sixth graders at Northstar and South middle schools will get replaced iPads in the 2019-20 school year. IPads at Delong Middle School were replaced in 2018.
One-quarter of high school Chromebook laptops will also be replaced under the plan.
Leasing the devices will cost about $190,000 in the first year, instead of the $645,000 up-front cost of replacing the devices.
“(This option) only differs in the financing of those devices,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
The iPads and laptops need to be replaced, but the district can’t afford to purchase them all at once, schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement Thursday.
However, to lease the devices for four years, the district will have to pay each year. It would pay about $190,000 the first year and about $161,531 in the second, third and fourth years of the lease.
The total four-year cost of the leasing plan is about $649,000, according to district figures, but school administration is recommending that option because it gives flexibility and space in the budget, Schmitt said.
“This plan costs a little bit more than an outright purchase, and we still end up owning devices in the end, but it spreads the costs over four years,” Schmitt said.
The 2019-20 school year is the second year of the district’s four-year tech refresh cycle. Next year, the board will discuss purchasing another quarter of laptops for the high schools and staff devices; in two years, they’ll consider replacing the last half of the high school laptops, Schmitt said.
The current iPads and laptops should be refreshed because they’ve been used for about five years; they are functional, but the manufacturer won’t guarantee the devices will operate safely and securely after that point, said James Martin, director of technology, at an August school board meeting.
Several other district projects are still deferred from the last two years, said district business manager Abby Johnson: band uniforms for North High School for an estimated $150,000, musical instruments for the five secondary schools for about $100,000, building and grounds equipment for about $375,000 and athletic fee reductions for about $250,000.
“Those are the key things we continue to talk about year after year and need to make tough decisions on to move forward,” Johnson said.
Last school year, the board approved about $775,000 for technology updates, Johnson said.
Despite a projected seven-figure deficit for the 2018-19 budget, Hardebeck said Monday the district is hoping to drastically reduce the deficit, while still addressing some projects.
“As to what our deficit (will be), if we have a deficit, what will happen this year remains to be seen,” Hardebeck said.
Native American mascots
The board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution stemming from the Wausau school board, which would urge state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers to prohibit Native American imagery in school mascots.
Thirty-one of Wisconsin’s 421 public school districts still use Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos or nicknames, according to the Wausau board resolution.
The Eau Claire board did not discuss the measure Monday.
The resolution states that Native American mascots and imagery in schools teaches non-Native American children that culturally abusive behavior and inaccurate misconceptions about Native American culture are acceptable.
The Eau Claire school district teaches American Indian curriculum material in first through fifth grades and eighth grade through high school, said Memorial principal Dave Oldenberg.
The board Monday also formally approved new administrators for Memorial and North high schools.
Oldenberg, former Memorial principal from 2009 to 2016, will serve as interim Memorial principal for the 2019-20 school year. He is currently the district’s director of academic services.
The district is continuing to search for a permanent Memorial principal to replace Trevor Kohlhepp, who left the district in 2019.
Mike Pernsteiner, who taught special education at North from 2006 to 2017 and was the school’s head wrestling coach, will be North’s new assistant principal and athletic director, Hardebeck said Monday.
Board member Aaron Harder was absent from Monday’s meeting.