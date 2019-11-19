What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?
The so-called “irresistible force paradox” that has been discussed for millenniums. The question traces its origins to ancient China when philosopher Han Fei supposedly first asked the perplexing question.
It’s merely a hypothetical, a question that can never truly be answered. Football fans, however, might get a glimpse of the paradox on Thursday afternoon when Regis’ unstoppable rushing attack takes on Saint Mary’s Springs immovable defensive line at 1 p.m. in the Division 6 state title game in Madison.
“I don’t know if you can stop them,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said of the Ledgers’ defensive line. “We’re going to try to have great pad level to have a chance.”
Regis has rushed for 3,636 yards and 60 touchdowns this season, trampling almost everyone they’ve come across. But this Ledgers’ team is different. Their defensive line has an average weight of 220-pounds and has held opposing teams to just 77.8 rushing yards per game and has surrendered just four rushing touchdowns all season.
In last week’s Level 4 matchup, Saint Mary’s Springs held Mondovi’s prolific rushing attack to just 61 yards on 25 carries. Eventually the Buffaloes were forced to move away from the ground game, opting to use the short passing game to attack the Ledgers.
“We’ve had a lot of success running the ball, but we do know how good they’ve been stopping the run,” Brenner said. “We know we’ll have to execute really well to have a chance.”
Senior Tristan Root has been at the center of the Regis offense. His 984 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season earned him all-state honorable mention and he’ll be relied on to carry a bulk of the load this Thursday.
“We want a challenge, we don’t want to play a bad team,” Root said. “We want to play someone who will challenge us.”
If the Ramblers are forced to deviate from their plan, junior quarterback Bennett Seelen might be needed to make some clutch throws down the stretch. He’s thrown for just 558 yards and eight touchdowns this year.
“We hope that maybe we can hang in there long enough and be in the game in the fourth quarter,” Brenner said.
KICKING GAME
If the game is as close as Brenner is expecting, every point is going to be crucial.
Root is 4-for-7 on field goals this season, hitting from 34, 41, 42, 45-yards out. He said he’s trying not to think too much about what will happen if he’s called upon to nail a late-game field goal.
“I just trust that my snapper is going to snap it well and my holder is going to hold and I’ll just try to do my job the best that I can,” Root said.
Root has been in the situation before. He missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in the playoffs against Iola-Scandinavia back in 2017.
“That was motivation for me to not miss something like that again,” Root said. “Hopefully if I get the chance I can make up for that.”
LESS PRACTICE
With the game being on Thursday, both teams will lose a day of practice this week.
“At this point of the season, both of us have had about 150 weeks of practice, I don’t know we need another day of practice,” Brenner said.
The Ramblers head to Madison today.