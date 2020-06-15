As a World War II veteran, Harold “Diz” Kronenberg had a front row seat to one of the key moments in world history.
From hearing the initial radio report about the Pearl Harbor attack to flying 41 death-defying missions over Europe as a ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress, Kronenberg lived through one of the deadliest wars in recorded history and devoted much of his life to teaching others about the contributions of U.S. veterans.
But that was only part of Kronenberg’s story. He also was a beloved junior high social studies teacher, an author and one of Eau Claire’s greatest all-around athletes.
Despite all of the honors he amassed in a decorated military and athletic career, friends recall Kronenberg, who died Saturday in Eau Claire at age 95, most of all as a caring person who loved to help other people.
“Diz had a long and wonderful life,” said retired Eau Claire County Judge Ben Proctor, who befriended Kronenberg more than 30 years ago at the former Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. “He was just a fabulous, fabulous guy. I can’t imagine anyone better.”
Eau Claire insurance agent and former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Gregg Bohlig was a junior high student when he met Kronenberg, who ranks as one of Bohlig’s favorite teachers at any level because of his passion for the subject matter and his motivational style. For the past several decades, the teacher has been one of the student’s closest friends.
“We had a wonderful relationship,” Bohlig said. “Diz had dozens of people who loved spending time with him, and I was just one of those lucky ones.”
After putting his life on the line for his country, teaching for 33 years and excelling at nearly every sport imaginable for decades, few people deserved a restful retirement more than Kronenberg.
But that wasn’t his style. After retiring from teaching, Kronenberg wrote eight books focusing mostly on military and sports history and continued to share his wealth of historical knowledge with area students, civic groups and just about anyone who cared to listen.
“One of the things I really appreciated about Diz is that he wanted to go and share his remembrances, especially with the younger generations because many of them have no idea what it’s like to be in a war,” said longtime friend Kathy Peterson of the town of Washington. “He wanted them to understand how traumatic things were and how many people in the younger generation back then felt a responsibility to help the country.”
Just two weeks ago, Peterson said, Kronenberg remarked that he still hoped to write two more books.
Serving his country
While Kronenberg enjoyed sharing stories about his personal military experience, his books and research focused on the accomplishments of others, as he embodied the humility often displayed by members of what is widely known as the Greatest Generation.
Kronenberg flew his final mission the day before D-Day — the war’s turning point on June 6, 1944, in which Allied forces stormed Normandy, France, and began the climatic march across Europe to defeat the Nazis and Adolf Hitler the following spring — and one his favorite stories involved seeing thousands of ships gathering in the English Channel for the invasion.
“It’s hard for me to imagine him sitting in a ball turret with his knees up against his ears,” Proctor said of Kronenberg’s cramped wartime perch at the bottom of his plane known as the “suicide position” because its occupants couldn’t wear a parachute. “You can imagine the risk in that, but he took it in stride. He never bragged about anything, and he probably has more awards than anybody.”
Asked by the Leader-Telegram in 2013 how he endured such risk, Kronenberg stated matter-of-factly, “We just focused on doing our job.” He reported to the press upon his return to the United States in 1944 that he was “lucky” that his crew never counted more than 40 holes in their B-17 after a mission.
Among the medals the staff sergeant earned are the Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, eight Air Medals, two Presidential Unit Citations and the French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France.
Even as his hearing and sight failed him in recent years, Kronenberg continued to stay active, often figuring out accommodations so he could join Bohlig for golf outings and hunting trips.
Bohlig recalled falling asleep in a blind while turkey hunting in recent years and having Kronenberg, who could barely see but was deploying binoculars to scan his surroundings, elbow him awake when gobblers came into view.
“His persistence and toughness were really beyond exceptional, not just to keep on living, but to keep on doing the things he loved,” Bohlig said. “He never lost his love of life or his interest in sharing history and helping others.”
Kronenberg was born and raised on the city’s north side. He was playing baseball with the Eau Claire Bears as a 17-year-old when, inspired by the Pearl Harbor attack, he elected to forgo his senior year at Eau Claire Senior High School and enlist in the Army Air Force.
After the war, he attended UW-Madison, where he was part of the Badgers’ Big 10 championship baseball team of 1946 before playing four years for minor league affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees. He finished his schooling at what is now UW-Eau Claire in 1950.
All-around athlete
On athletic fields, courts and rinks, Kronenberg was known as a fierce competitor who used his quickness and will to win to do just that.
Beyond the baseball diamond, he became a national champion paddleball and racquetball player, played on and coached state championship fastpitch softball teams, was a top contender on the Chippewa Valley Golf Association tour, played a key role on YMCA state title volleyball teams and was unbeaten as a Golden Gloves boxer, taking part in matches at the old Eau Claire Auditorium on North Barstow Street.
Yet his greatest athletic passion was hockey, which he began playing before World War II on city rinks at Starr Avenue, Boyd Park and Half Moon Lake. After the war he played for the Eau Claire Rockets of the Vacationland League and once turned down an offer to play pro hockey in the Pacific Coast League.
“His athletic legacy is almost unmatched in the Chippewa Valley,” Bohlig said of Kronenberg. “I’ve always thought of him as the area’s best all-around athlete I was aware of. His accomplishments were pretty amazing.”
Bohlig will get no argument from Ron Buckli, a Leader-Telegram sports writer for more than six decades.
“With everything he did, Diz would certainly have to be one of the greatest athletes of our era,” Buckli said. “He just about did it all.”
When he wasn’t competing, Kronenberg shared his athletic know-how with others by coaching and serving as athletic director for many years at the former Central Junior High, helping start the city’s Little League baseball program in 1952 and coaching in it for years, serving as a blind-golfer guide, coaching the UW-Eau Claire baseball team and working as the golf professional at Hillcrest.
Kronenberg was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie. The more than 500 letters, postcards and notes he wrote to her during World War II will continue his legacy of enlightening people about military history because they were donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
A private family funeral ceremony in the coming days will be followed by a public celebration of Kronenberg’s life later in the summer because of immediate concerns about COVID-19.
