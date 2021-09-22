EAU CLAIRE — With Wisconsin’s iconic fall deer hunting season just getting started, state wildlife officials are urging hunters to get the deer they kill tested for chronic wasting disease.
By having deer tested, hunters provide the raw data needed to understand where the fatal, infectious disease exists or doesn’t exist on the landscape, said Jess Carstens, Eau Claire area wildlife supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources.
“We’re of the mindset that more data is better,” Carstens said. “It’s just a matter of how many people feel it’s important enough to take that step and have their deer tested.”
CWD sampling is useful across the state, considering only a small percentage of harvested deer have been sampled, he said, adding, “The disease is certainly out there in areas where we just don’t know about it yet.”
However, testing is also particularly important in parts of the state where the disease already has been detected. That includes a surveillance area composed of five towns in rural Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties where 12 wild deer have tested positive over the past four years, Carstens said.
With the archery hunting season just beginning and the nine-day gun hunting deer season starting Nov. 20, DNR officials are asking hunters for their cooperation to help stop the spread of CWD, a neurological disease of deer, elk, moose and reindeer caused by misshapen proteins that slowly degrade the central nervous system. The disease, which is always fatal, eventually causes drastic weight loss, drooping of the head and ears, loss of coordination, excessive salivation and no fear of humans.
“Every hunter has a role and obviously an interest in our deer population in the state,” said Amanda Kamps, the DNR’s wildlife health conservation specialist. “And everyone has a role in protecting the overall health of the deer herd.”
CWD was detected in five southern Wisconsin counties in 2002. Since then, it has affected 56 of the state’s 72 counties, according to the DNR. The agency has conducted increased surveillance in recent years, with nearly 19,000 samples collected last year. Of those, nearly 1,600 from 23 counties tested positive.
The vast majority of CWD positives in the wild herd were in counties near Mount Horeb, located about 15 miles southwest of Madison, where the disease was first found in the state and as of 2019 was believed to be present in more than a third of adult male deer in Dane and Iowa counties.
In the Chippewa Valley, a “concerning trend” involves cases following a similar pattern to the early years after the discovery in southern Wisconsin, Carstens said.
The number of deer testing positive for CWD in the Chippewa Valley surveillance area, comprised of the Eau Claire County towns of Drammen, Pleasant Valley and Brunswick, the Dunn County town of Rock Creek and the Pepin County town of Albany, totaled one in 2017, two in 2018, three in 2019 and six in 2020, according to DNR statistics.
“It’s a troubling forecast when you see the number of positive deer is basically doubling every year,” Carstens said.
DNR officials would love to have every adult deer that is killed in that area tested — a level of participation they realize is impractical — to give them the data necessary to take steps to slow CWD’s march across the state, he said.
Research has shown that CWD, once it reaches a certain level, can cause a long-term decline in the deer population. The disease has yet to significantly reduce the deer population in any areas of Wisconsin, but experts initially indicated such an impact might not be noticed until 20 to 25 years after the disease was first detected, said Jeff Pritzl, deer program specialist for the DNR.
Pritzl said Wisconsin has done an “exemplary” job of tracking the disease.
“We’re not only managing for the short term, but we need to be thinking about what the deer hunting experience is going to be for the next generation,” he said.
Hunting plays a crucial role in managing the state’s deer herd and keeping hunters happy, Pritzl said, so having CWD erode deer hunting in the future is a “downward trajectory we don’t want to see.”
The agency has moved toward a strategy of mostly seeking voluntary cooperation instead of imposing mandates to slow the spread of CWD, with Pritzl explaining it’s about “buying time” until advances are made in the fight against the disease.
“There is a need for grassroots community support,” Pritzl said. “In the end, we’ve got to keep the hunting community engaged and not alienated.”
Kamps encouraged hunters to take advantage of the free CWD testing available at self-service kiosks open around the clock or through meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses that have contracted with the state to collect samples. At-home testing kits also are available.
Test results take about 10 to 14 days to return and no delays are anticipated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Once hunters have finished processing their deer, the DNR encourages them to safely dispose of the carcasses in designated deer carcass dumpsters around the state. When that is impossible, the carcasses should buried in the area where they were killed, Carstens said. The dumpsters will be available by Oct. 1 at DNR offices in Eau Claire and Dunn counties.
The DNR recently launched a committee to review the progress of the state’s 15-year CWD response plan that runs through 2025. The panel includes stakeholders from tribal governments and conservation, business and hunting organizations. DNR officials expect to present the review’s findings to the state Natural Resources Board next spring.