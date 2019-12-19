122019_con_Poaching

From left, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden supervisor Michael Melgaard and conservation wardens Jaime McDermid, Isaac Kruse, JJ Redemann and Kyle Kosin seized three trophy bucks and a crossbow believed to be involved in illegal hunting last month in Dunn County.

 Contributed photo

Conservation wardens seized three trophy bucks and a hunter’s crossbow in an investigation into possible illegal hunting this fall in northern Dunn County.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens seized the carcasses on Nov. 26 during this year’s nine-day gun-deer season.

The suspect in the case is a repeat offender for deer poaching activity but is not yet being publicly named as the investigation is ongoing, according to Michael Melgaard, a DNR conservation warden supervisor.

As of Thursday, charges against the hunter had not yet been filed by the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.