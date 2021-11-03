EAU CLAIRE — With just over two weeks until the opening of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season, state Department of Natural Resources officials are expecting the usual huge participation level despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19 for humans and chronic wasting disease for deer.
Deer hunting in Wisconsin attracted about 876,000 people last year, making it the state’s largest overall event, said Eric Lobner, director of the DNR’s wildlife management program.
That total, which ranks second behind only Texas among U.S. states, includes hunters from all 50 states and 14 countries, Lobner said Wednesday during a DNR media briefing.
Those hunters typically deliver an estimated $2.1 billion in direct spending to gas stations, restaurants, bars, sporting goods stores and other businesses, he said.
The nearly half a million deer hunters who typically take part in the gun deer season are entering the anticipation period that is “really part of the fun” before the annual tradition kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 20, DNR deer program specialist Jeffrey Pritzl said.
Those folks have reason to be optimistic this year, as the archery season buck kill has been strong so far, the weather has been cooperative and the corn harvest is on or ahead of schedule in most parts of the state, Pritzl said, adding, “As we look toward the gun season, all the arrows right now are pointing in the right direction.”
One factor that usually improves hunting is snowfall, and Pritzl acknowledged he couldn’t make any promises about that.
Still, he said, the annual gun deer season is as much a cultural event about gathering with friends and family at deer camp as it is about killing deer and filling the freezer with venison.
“People do it because it adds to the quality of their life,” Pritzl said, noting that hunting season offers both the greatest feeling of serenity and the biggest adrenaline rush many people feel during the year.
State wildlife officials once again are encouraging hunters to get the deer they kill tested for chronic wasting disease, as testing provides the raw data needed to understand the fatal, infectious disease’s prevalence and where it exists on the landscape.
Testing is particularly important in parts of the state where CWD already has been detected. That includes a surveillance area composed of five towns in rural Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties where 12 wild deer have tested positive over the past four years.
CWD was detected in five southern Wisconsin counties in 2002. Since then, it has affected 56 of the state’s 72 counties, according to the DNR. The agency has conducted increased surveillance in recent years, with nearly 19,000 samples collected last year. Of those, nearly 1,600 from 23 counties tested positive.
Amanda Kamps, wildlife health conservation specialist with the agency, urged hunters to take advantage of free CWD testing available at self-service kiosks open around the clock, from DNR staff and through meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses that have contracted with the state to collect samples. At-home testing kits also are available.
Regarding COVID-19, DNR officials said the pandemic doesn’t appear to be depressing license sales, which so far are comparable to last year when participation in nearly all outdoor activities was up. Lobner did, however, advise people to consider limiting indoor exposure to nonfamily members and wearing masks and social distancing when sharing small indoor spaces with others.
“We’re seeing people interested in getting out and enjoying nature and enjoying this opportunity to put a healthy protein source on their table,” Lobner said. “The great thing about hunting in many situations is it provides you an opportunity to distance yourself just by the activity that you’re pursuing.”
DNR hunter education administrator and conservation warden Jon King reminded hunters to think about safety ahead of the gun deer season.
He urged hunters to follow safety practices including always treating guns as if they’re loaded, keeping firearms pointed in a safe direction, considering what is in front of and behind the target before shooting, checking the security of tree stands, unloading firearms when getting in and out of tree stands, using safety harnesses in tree stands and sharing specific hunting locations with family members.
DNR officials also advised hunters to buy their licenses early to avoid any potential technology problem during the late rush, the week leading up to the gun deer season, in which about 220,000 people typically buy licenses.