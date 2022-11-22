The state Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that the opening weekend’s deer kill for the 2022 gun deer season topped the 2021 opening weekend deer kill.

In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide during the opening weekend, compared to the 85,860 registered for the same period in 2021. This is a 15% increase over 2021 and is on par with the average opening weekend harvest.

