Many anglers will be navigating unfamiliar waters for the opening of Wisconsin's 2020 game fish season.
With outdoor activity considered "essential" under Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, the fishing season will kick off as usual Saturday despite most aspects of life seeming anything but usual this spring.
In addition to the most obvious difference — the presence of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 300 people and generated nearly 7,000 positive tests in Wisconsin — anglers are hearing atypical advice from state Department of Natural Resources officials for this weekend.
The agency is urging people to fish close to home, add hand sanitizer to their tackle boxes and avoid getting too close to other anglers whether casting from a boat, dock or shoreline.
"We're asking anglers to maintain their social distancing — to keep 6 feet between themselves and others not in their household," said Joseph Gerbyshak, a DNR fisheries biologist in the Eau Claire area. "One good tip is to use their fishing rod as a gauge because a lot of rods are about 6 feet long."
The DNR also is encouraging anglers not to travel in the same vehicle as people from outside their household and to wash or sanitize their hands often, particularly after touching hand rails, boat launches or public piers, said Gerbyshak, who has spent recent weeks working on data analysis from home instead of performing his usual pre-opener duties focused on monitoring fisheries in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and Pepin counties.
The goal of all of this, of course, is ensure that people have fun and stay safe at the same time, he said.
In this unprecedented year, that means encouraging people to catch fish but to take precautions so they don't catch the new coronavirus.
"This year anglers will find themselves experiencing a non-traditional fishing opener," Justine Hasz, director of the DNR's Bureau of Fisheries Management, said in a news release. "Instead of traveling to their favorite spot, they will create a new tradition of fishing closer to home and finding new local spots to catch a fish or two."
This fishing opener definitely feels a lot different for Mike Buroker even though it's his 35th as owner of Buroker's Taxidermy, Bait & Tackle in Eau Claire. With his business not considered essential, the only way Buroker can serve his customers is through curbside service and his 24/7 vending machine that dispenses a variety of bait and tackle.
"It's difficult. When somebody wants hooks and sinkers, you can imagine the challenge," said Buroker, who considers it unfair that customers are allowed to enter big box and hardware stores that offer fishing gear but can't go inside his small shop. "A lot of times people don't know what they want until they're looking at it."
Still, Buroker said he is providing the best service he can under the safer-at-home restrictions and appreciates the customers who are supporting his business.
One of those customers, Troy Prill of Eau Claire, said he is used to taking COVID-19 precautions for work and isn't too worried about exposure while fishing the opener with his father Saturday on Lake Menomin in Menomonie.
Prill ruled out fishing up north to stay closer to home and because he expects some lakes and boat landings to get crowded this weekend.
"The DNR says everybody should respect everybody's space at boat landings, but I think it will cause some problems," Prill said, predicting that some anglers may not react well to someone telling them to keep their distance.
Despite his intent to practice social distancing, Prill acknowledged that he won't hesitate to help if his dad gets a big fish on or if they run across someone who gets hurt.
Keng Her of Eau Claire said he is excited to go fishing this weekend and believes it will be a welcome diversion from the stress of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
"It is hard for people not being able to be closer to loved ones or to do the things they love to do as the weather continues to get nicer," Her said. "As long as everyone is doing their part on being safe and keeping a good distance, I think it'll be OK."
Mark Felmlee of Eau Claire said he plans to head to Lake Holcombe with a buddy for the opener.
Though he plans to proceed with caution, Felmlee said, "I'm very much looking forward to it as a part of my life that will be normal."
Preliminary evidence suggests all of the new aspects of an old tradition don't appear to be spooking Wisconsin anglers.
"Fishing license sales are up so we're anticipating a busy year and a busy weekend on the water," Gerbyshak said, noting that a pleasant weather forecast likely will add to the appeal.
"I think people are itching to get outdoors," Gerbyshak said. "A lot of people have been working from home and they're looking for any excuse to get outside. Fishing is a great way to relax and enjoy being outside and hopefully put a fish on the dinner table too."
Buroker said he has heard from many customers that they are eager to get out on the water.
"People are tired of this," Buroker said. "They want to go fishing."
DNR fisheries staff have maintained hatchery operations and have been stocking fish across the state, so anglers should have plenty of opportunities to test their skill, Hasz said.
The recommendations about people fishing in their home area shouldn't limit local anglers too much because the Chippewa Valley is home to many lakes, rivers and streams with an abundant supply of fish ranging from walleye and panfish to northern pike and trout, Gerbyshak said.
"That's a great thing about the Chippewa Valley," Gerbyshak said. "We have a great variety of good fishing spots."