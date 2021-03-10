EAU CLAIRE — The recent string of unseasonably mild days may have warmed the hearts of many Chippewa Valley residents, but it also sent a signal to anglers that the ice fishing season is coming to an end.
For those anglers who still want to brave it, state Department of Natural Resources officials are advising extra caution because of inconsistent and potentially hazardous ice conditions.
“The ice is deteriorating pretty quickly,” said Jake Holsclaw, recreation warden in the DNR’s west-central regional office in Eau Claire. “I would just urge people to be very cautious if you’re going out on the ice.”
Anglers can’t just rely on their calendars because the date when spring ice becomes unsafe can vary greatly from year to year depending on weather conditions.
While some rivers and inlets that were frozen over already are mostly open water, the ice may be thick enough to support anglers on parts of larger lakes, Holsclaw said, adding, “It’s anybody’s guess how thick it is.”
In the Chippewa Valley, Eric Rehberg, manager of Chad’s Towing, is often the person individuals call when they guess wrong.
Rehberg said this winter the Eau Claire towing service already has recovered four vehicles — two trucks, one van and one four-wheeler — that broke through the ice on west-central Wisconsin lakes and rivers.
In addition to the personal safety risk, allowing a vehicle to sink to the bottom of a theoretically frozen body of water can be a costly mistake. Recovery prices, he said, range from $3,000 to $20,000, depending on the circumstances.
Vehicle recoveries often are required early or late in the ice fishing season when anglers are trying to get out too soon or keep going too long, Rehberg said.
The recoveries are no simple matter. They typically involve sending divers down to attach chains and airbags to the sunken vehicle and then floating it to the surface.
Based on ice conditions, towing equipment may be brought out onto the ice or the submerged vehicle can be winched from shore either through the original hole in the ice or underneath the ice to an opening near the shoreline.
To avoid the hassle, cost and fright of dealing with any of those options, Rehberg and Holsclaw urged anglers and other recreation seekers who might venture out on the ice not to let their guard down.
Ice strength can vary based on thickness, age, appearance, temperature and water currents, according to the DNR. Honeycombed ice, which can occur in spring during a cycle of thawing during the day and refreezing at night, may be less safe than its thickness would suggest.
“If there’s any question, check the ice before you go out on it,” said Rehberg, an ice fisherman himself. “Just because you see tire tracks or you see another vehicle out there doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe. The general rule of thumb is there’s no such thing as safe ice because you just never know.”
Holsclaw advised anglers who still plan to go out on the ice to bring or wear a flotation device and an extra set of dry clothes — just in case.
The La Crosse Tribune reported last week that a pair of anglers fell through the ice on the Black River and that two other people were driving an ATV across the Mississippi River ice near Stoddard when their vehicle fell through. All four were able to pull themselves out before first responders arrived. Portage police also posted a video last week of officers rescuing two children who fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River.
Such incidents happen every year, Holsclaw said, and don’t always have such happy endings, reinforcing the wisdom of ice fishermen carrying safety equipment such as ice picks that they could stick in firm ice and use to pull themselves out of the frigid water if they break through the ice.
Mike Buroker, owner of Buroker’s Taxidermy, Bait & Tackle in Eau Claire, said he knows people are still ice fishing in the Eau Claire area, although tackle sales have slowed in recent days.
With recent melting, access to frozen lakes soon will grow more limited, he said.
“What God does is melt the shorelines first. I take the hint and I’m done,” Buroker said.
However, some anglers seek to extend the season by using boards to create makeshift bridges from the shore to firm ice.
“Some guys push it right to the edge,” Buroker said. “They’re taking their lives in their hands.”
No matter how much people enjoy fishing, Holsclaw said, it’s not worth risking their lives.
“If there is any doubt about the safety of the ice,” Holsclaw said, “wait until there is open water and take a boat out.”