EAU CLAIRE — With enough practice Dr. Steven Weiss got the process of carefully removing multiple face masks and other personal protective equipment, washing his hands and donning a fresh set of gear between patients down to about three minutes.
Getting the routine down quickly was a necessity given busy days of helping patients both with and without COVID-19 in an Eau Claire hospital during last autumn’s spike in coronavirus cases.
Usually working from an office at Mayo Clinic Health System’s Eau Claire campus to see patients, Weiss instead volunteered for nine weeks in the thick of it as the pandemic pushed the hospital to its capacity.
“Close to half of my patients were COVID patients in that time,” the internal medicine doctor recalled when sitting down with the Leader-Telegram on Friday.
During the early days of the pandemic up through last fall, Weiss chronicled events in his professional and personal life in a journal that later became a blog. From that he’s now self-published a book titled “Carnage in America: COVID-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump.”
The book includes insider insights from a doctor working on the front lines of the pandemic, comparisons between political rhetoric on COVID-19 to medical expert insights, thoughts on major events that happened last year and vignettes of interactions he had with people around the Chippewa Valley.
“I felt I was a good person to tell the story,” Weiss said.
Along with his first-hand observations, he also weaves in research from news coverage, findings from scholarly research and information from other references.
The typical diary entry reflecting on one day took Weiss about eight hours to finish, he recalls. Just writing his observations and recollections took five hours, but the research he’d do in newspapers, periodicals and journals would add another three.
The book starts with his first journal entry from March 22, 2020 — a few days after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and nonessential businesses shut down. Shortly after that, Mayo Clinic Health System suspended elective visits, which left Weiss only speaking to a few patients by phone each day — the slowest workdays he’s had since joining the Eau Claire hospital in 1988.
Work didn’t remain slow though as business picked back up and then Weiss opted in mid-October to jump into the fray in hospital wards set aside for COVID-19 patients.
“My first night before I was working, I was actively nervous,” he said.
But he viewed it like other relief efforts he’d volunteered for in the wakes of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita — assuming a higher level of personal risk to treat those in need.
In the book he shares stories of treating patients suffering severe effects of coronavirus, including those who got better and others who did not recover.
Aside from the firsthand look into local health care’s experience with COVID-19, Weiss also weaves in his thoughts on how sociology, global health, religion and politics played into the pandemic.
“This guy, in my opinion, did a pretty lousy job,” Weiss said as he tapped his finger on the photo of Donald Trump on the cover of the book, noting the criticism of the former president within the pages inside.
The book ends with a journal entry on Nov. 15 with Weiss reflecting on both the outcome of the presidential election and the prognosis for a patient he’d been caring for.
The doctor said the journal ends there as it was a time where work became busy and he was shifting his focus to other writing projects in his free time.
Weiss hopes readers find his book illuminating and enjoyable.
“I think this is a first draft of history in a sense,” he said.
Weiss is not alone in his urge to document life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last spring the Chippewa Valley Museum suggested that residents begin keeping diaries of their experiences and observations during the COVID-19 pandemic. About a dozen took up the challenge and have submitted their written journals to the museum, archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer said.
“It was a fairly good response,” she said.
Following that effort the museum and UW-Eau Claire researchers have been working together to build a digital archive of electronic artifacts representing local life during the pandemic.
“It’s really a wide variety of materials and we’re still collecting,” Kiffmeyer said.
Photographs, artwork, letters, journal entries, video interviews and audio clips already are part of the Western Wisconsin COVID-19 Archive Project.
The project was inspired by a photograph that museum Director Carrie Ronnander took last year of a sign in an Eau Claire park that announced the basketball court there was closed due to the pandemic. Keeping a record of little details like that to show how everyday life changed during the pandemic is important for posterity, Kiffmeyer said.
“If someone is looking to write the history of a place, having little details like that makes it more interesting. It fleshes out the understanding of history,” she said.
The digital archive’s goal is to have a wide variety of people represented — high school students, religious leaders, truck drivers, health care workers and disability rights advocates are among those who have already submitted items — to let the historical record include more than just the voices of prominent officials.
“Regular people aren’t always reflected in an archive,” Kiffmeyer said.