EAU CLAIRE — According to a county investigation, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King harassed and acted inappropriately toward female coworkers, notably one employee who filed a sexual harassment complaint against King.
According to public records obtained by the Leader-Telegram, King allegedly engaged in repeated sexual actions and comments toward the employee over multiple incidents during the past six months. Some involved physical contact, such as King taking the employee’s face mask off and kissing her in one instance, and pulling the employee onto his lap in another.
Others involved comments by King. Those included asking the employee to have a threesome with him and another man, saying he and the employee should get a hotel room and asking her about her sex life. The county report said King also told the employee he loved her and wanted them to be together.
The report said the employee did not encourage King’s advances.
The district attorney’s behavior eventually became so concerning that coworkers enacted a “safety plan” to make sure that King and the employee were not alone behind a closed door.
The investigation also concluded King acted inappropriately toward at least one other employee. On a day this January, King allegedly felt the clothing on that employee’s arm for longer than necessary and told the employee she looked “saucy.”
Individual names were redacted from the public records to protect people‘s privacy and safety.
Complaint, investigation
After an employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against King on Feb. 16, Eau Claire County began an internal investigation into King led by the county’s Human Resources Department. The department interviewed several employees over a week and compiled a four-page investigation summary. An outside attorney later interviewed King as part of the investigation.
Following that preliminary HR investigation, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf sent King a letter directing him not to have individual in-person contact with workers in the District Attorney’s Office, Victim Witness Coordinator’s Office or Criminal Justice Collaborating Council.
“When these employees are in the office, you are not to have any direct one-to-one contact with them until further notice,” Schauf wrote. “In addition, you are not to approach or question any Eau Claire County employee regarding this investigation or take any retaliatory action against any Eau Claire County employee who you may perceive to be a part of this investigation or believe may have made allegations against you.”
The county hired Mindy Dale, attorney at the von Briesen & Roper law firm, to oversee its investigation. Dale reviewed the HR summary, interviewed King and sent a report to county officials on March 16 which includes more than four pages of findings.
Dale concluded that King “did make inappropriate comments to women, most notably [redacted], which made them feel uncomfortable,” she wrote. “Further, he should not have kissed [redacted] on the cheek or pulled her onto his lap, regardless of the emotions he was feeling at the time.”
Dale interviewed King for nearly three hours on March 3 and noted that King “was very cooperative.” During the interview, King “denied or could not recall stating any of these specific examples of inappropriate statements that had been attributed to him,” Dale wrote.
Because it is an internal investigation, any information gathered during King’s interview cannot be used in a criminal proceeding.
Dale recommended that the county send King a letter “admonishing his conduct,” which Schauf did. Dale also recommended that King continue to avoid one-on-one in-person interactions with the employee who filed the complaint and that the county contact its employee assistance program provider to facilitate meetings between King and the employee who filed the complaint “to set boundaries and reestablish a working relationship.”
The county investigation’s findings were forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Administration, which Dale also recommended. Because King is an elected official, only the state has authority to discipline him. A state Department of Administration official acknowledged that the office received the county’s report but didn’t comment on the review of the documents or if the DOA has started its own investigation.
In a statement on Thursday, Schauf wrote that “Eau Claire County is committed to our policies that prohibit harassment in the workplace. We continue to meet and work with the employees who came forward with the allegations to make sure that they are and continue to remain safe while working for Eau Claire County … We have continued to keep the Department of Administration updated any time we have new information concerning this matter, pending the conclusion of their investigation.”
According to Sheriff Ron Cramer, King is also under investigation for being inebriated while working in the courtroom. King, a Democrat, was elected district attorney in November 2012, defeating incumbent Brian Wright. King was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.
Feb. 16 incidents
The county investigation resulted from a sexual harassment complaint the employee filed on Feb. 16. On that day, King “appeared in court in an altered state” and then went into the Victim Witness Coordinator’s Office and “was running into things, yelling, sobbing (and) swearing,” according to the HR summary.
King went into the employee’s office, “had only one eye open (and told her), ‘We’re going to end up together,’” according to the HR summary.
The employee had approached HR the previous week expressing concerns with King’s behavior but not yet wanting to file a complaint. After King came into her office on Feb. 16, the employee “stated she wanted to file a formal complaint and was fearful about returning to the office and interacting with D.A. King,” Dale wrote. The employee “was instructed to work remotely pending the completion of an investigation.”
About an hour after King’s outburst, Cramer asked King to take a preliminary breath test, which King refused.
King was likely dealing with personal issues and stress, but his actions on Feb. 16 crossed the line, according to Dale.
“Whatever the underlying reasons for his behaviors, D.A. King’s emotional and erratic behaviors on February 16, 2021, have caused employees to be concerned about having to interact with him,” Dale wrote.
King denied being intoxicated on Feb. 16 and told Dale that “he has never come to work intoxicated and never consumed alcohol in the office.”
Recent events raise questions about whether that assertion remains valid. According to Cramer, a judge canceled a court hearing on Tuesday (June 1) after the judge ordered King to take a preliminary breath test, for which King tested positive for alcohol.
Repeated advances, comments
According to the HR summary, King’s alleged inappropriate behavior and comments toward the employee who filed the complaint date back nearly two years. In summer 2019, King told the employee she couldn’t wear a dress with straps in the office because it was “too distracting” for him.
In summer 2020, King repeatedly told the employee that she needed to stay out of his dreams. King “got actually mad at her like the dreams were real,” according to the HR summary. “When he gets on something he thinks is funny, he keeps coming back to it, so talking about his dreams was a recurring thing.”
On a day in summer 2020, the employee was warned that “Gary is in a hugging mood.” That day, King hugged the employee twice, “then pulled out her ponytail holder and played with (her) hair,” according to the HR summary. King then suggested the two of them sit in another employee’s chair and make out.
In December 2020, the employee had her shoe off while working at her desk, and King came behind her desk and rubbed her foot.
After making inappropriate comments or actions, King often sent the employee kind check-in emails, an unusual action.
“Nice emails aren’t something he typically sends,” according to the HR summary.
One such example occurred in mid-December 2020 after King criticized the employee about a work-related matter. A few days later, according to the HR summary, King sent the employee a “much more professional” email. “He later admitted to (the employee) that he overreacted, attributing it to lack of sleep.”
Safety plan
In early January of this year, a series of incidents led to a “safety plan” going into place in the District Attorney’s Office. The plan involved other employees interrupting situations when King went into the employee’s office and closed the door.
Other employees tried to intervene, most notably in January when a management meeting was called to address the rumors and questions about King’s behavior. King spoke for about 2½ hours but didn’t directly answer questions.
“Instead, he talked about a lot of things that were innocuous, but coincidentally things they wanted to address: conduct, sexual comments, alcohol, somehow touched on all those things,” according to the HR summary.
On Jan. 19, King texted the employee that he didn’t like her outfit that day and that he was upset “because he thought she was the kind of girl he could take to the Super 8, but she’s the kind of person he’d need to take to the Lismore (Hotel),” according to the HR summary.
Feb. 10 meeting
The employee first approached the HR Department on Feb. 10 not wanting to file a formal complaint but to have HR help address the situation. The employee again met with HR on Feb. 15 and “put together the plan that (the employee) will email Gary with a direct message outlining her discomfort and her desire for him to stop his unwelcome behavior,” according to the HR summary.
That direct message was not sent, as King’s actions on Feb. 16 resulted in the employee filing a complaint and triggering an investigation.
On Feb. 10, during a meeting intended to discuss employee recruitment, King asked the employee about her sex life with her husband. King also said he and the employee “could be together for at least two years without people knowing,” according to the HR summary.
During the same meeting, when the employee “asked (King) if he could keep it professional, his response was 95% yes he can, but 5% of the time it’s too hard to concentrate,” according to the HR summary.
Despite telling the employee that he “honors his vows” as a married man, King told the employee during the meeting that if one of them came to the other in a vulnerable state, “they wouldn’t be able to control themselves — passion would overcome them,” according to the HR summary.
During the meeting, the employee asked King if he was drunk, and he interpreted that question as her caring about him, as opposed to others who only talked behind his back.
The employee “thought this conversation was troublesome because she felt that was the first time she denied (King) directly,” according to the HR summary. “But, at the end of the meeting, (King) asked, ‘So should I send out an email to staff to let them know we are together?’”
Crossing the line
King provided Dale with emails from the employee complimenting his leadership.
“King believes he is a good manager and the people who work with him have no issues with him,” Dale wrote. “... How he perceives himself, however, may not be an accurate picture of his overall management skills if he is short and confrontational with staff when he is under stress.”
King also told Dale that he and the employee were friends who could confide in one another. But even if that was true, that did not mean King could do or say whatever he wanted.
“While these email communications give an indication into why D.A. King may have considered (the employee) a friend as well as a coworker, they cannot be interpreted as giving D.A. King license to ‘cross the line’ and engage in inappropriate statements, bantering or acts of harassment,” Dale wrote.