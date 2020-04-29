Dogs across Wisconsin were wagging their tails Wednesday — the first day that pet grooming services were allowed to reopen under Wisconsin's safer-at-home order.
The phones started ringing at Chippewa Valley pet grooming businesses within minutes of Gov. Tony Evers' announcement Monday that the services could resume operations, with special safety measures, on Wednesday morning.
"It was insane," said Stephanie Sorensen, owner of Paws and Claws Total Dog in Eau Claire, referring to the flurry of phone calls Monday and Tuesday from local residents seeking to make appointments for their furry friends.
A Facebook post by Paws and Claws about two hours after the governor's announcement asked for patience from customers and noted that the shop already had more than 50 phone calls to return. The shop is giving priority to customers forced to reschedule existing appointments, so new reservations likely will be pushed out until June, Sorensen said.
The resumption of pet grooming services was another small step toward reopening the state's economy from restrictions on nonessential businesses that began March 25 when the original safer-at-home order took effect to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Evers said the new order "turns the dial a notch" in providing more opportunities for businesses to get back to work in a safe and responsible way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order allows nonessential businesses to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals, opening the door for dog groomers, small-engine repair shops, upholstery firms and others to safely reopen. It also allows the resumption of automatic or self-service car washes and outdoor recreation rentals, such as boats and golf carts. The businesses are required to operate free of contact with customers by providing remote payment options, enacting disinfecting practices and having services performed by one staff member.
"This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Evers said in a news release.
Despite the restrictions, the news was greeted with enthusiasm by business owners and customers — including the four-legged kind.
The owners of Puckabee's Canine Salon and Bark Avenue Salon in Eau Claire reported a similar surge in demand for appointments, but they weren't quite ready to fully ramp up operations on such short notice.
Puckabee's owner Melissa Kullman spent much of Wednesday responding to requests and didn't book her first grooming appointments until evening, while Bark Avenue operator Jim Reiman said he planned to restart grooming on Monday. Both indicated that a key challenge is for groomers to find child care.
"It's been extremely, extremely busy. While I'm excited to get back to work, I'm spending the day calling everybody back and trying to get things scheduled," Kullman said.
Reiman's salon has been taking calls for a waiting list throughout the temporary shutdown. "That kind of went on steroids Monday after the announcement," he said.
The pent-up demand for grooming is such that Bark Avenue already has a waiting list that will fill its appointment book "for some time to come," said Reiman, who also owns Tropic Waters Pet Center. As an essential business, Tropic Waters has remained open to sell pet supplies and take care of its animals, although he estimated traffic is down 35-40% under the lockdown.
Poor grooming can lead to health issues for dogs, as well as irritants such as not being able to see through untrimmed hair, she said.
"I'm happy to be able to work because there are a lot of dogs in that situation," Kullman said, noting that groomers call this "mud season" because dogs tend to get so dirty in wet spring conditions.
Sorensen agreed, saying she recognizes the importance of grooming for pets' health.
"The biggest thing for me is I'm happy for the pets," Sorensen said. "I'm glad they won't have to suffer anymore."
The latest changes mean that golf courses, which were allowed to reopen Friday, will be permitted to rent golf carts to customers. The carts must be paid for online and sanitized between uses.
The ability to rent golf carts was welcomed by golf course operators as a boost for business.
"That was huge for us," said Troy Timm, PGA head professional at Lake Hallie Golf Club."Now we can fit every golfer's needs, and carts are a big revenue source as well."
With carts restricted to one person and tee times more spread out for social distancing reasons, every bit of revenue helps, he said.
Golfers have been extremely cooperative about paying ahead of time, showing up shortly before tee times and heading home right after their rounds, all measures encouraged to avoid unnecessary contact between people during the pandemic, Timm said.
"People just appreciate the chance to get outside and participate in an activity where it seems like a normal spring day," he said.
Pat Rolbiecki, owner of Riverside Bike & Skate in Eau Claire, said he was pleased the new order will allow outdoor equipment rental, although his shop likely won't start renting bikes, kayaks and canoes until at least next week.
Before resuming that service, Riverside staff want to make sure they can institute all of the recommended practices for social distancing and sanitizing equipment between uses.
In the meantime, with team sports shut down, people tired of being stuck in their homes and the weather turning pleasant, bike sales are as strong as Rolbiecki recalls in 40 years in the business.
"People are looking for something to do," Rolbiecki said. "Riding a bike can offer a mental relief and a distraction for all that's going on."