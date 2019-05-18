Designs for Eau Claire’s third dog park and a new boat launch along the Chippewa River are seeking the blessing of the city’s Plan Commission on Monday night.
The new dog park and boat landing would be built on about 19 acres of public land on the south end of Ferry Street near Eau Claire’s wastewater treatment plant on the city’s southwest side.
Designed primarily for sporting dogs, the dog park will be surrounded by a six-foot-tall fence on land and use the shoreline as its other border, according to plans. The riverfront is seen as an amenity that retriever-style dogs and other breeds trained to go into water can use and enjoy.
Outside the dog park’s fencing will be picnic tables, benches and a drinking fountain. A 24-stall parking lot will be built to serve the dog park.
Nearby the boat launch would include a ramp for putting small motorized boats into the river as well as an area for launching canoes and kayaks. A parking lot for six vehicles with trailers and six without will be built by the boat launch.
The city’s Waterways and Parks Commission already granted its recommendation for the dog park and boat launch last month. Eau Claire’s City Council will vote next month on approving plans for the project.
Eau Claire’s existing dog parks are at 4503 House Road on the city’s south side and 4703 Robin Road on the north side.
Other business
• Eau Claire’s Housing Authority intends to buy a three-bedroom home for sale at 710 N. Eddy St. for $87,300 so it can be later sold to an income-eligible household. Before proceeding with the purchase process, the Housing Authority is seeking site approval from the Plan Commission.