Elise Bauer is throwing a baby shower, but the guest of honor isn’t a relative or close friend.
Instead, she — or he — is one of the many orphans the nonprofit Bauer founded – Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation — takes in each year.
On average, Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation accepts about 300 ill, injured or orphaned animals such as rabbits, raccoons and squirrels — many of them babies.
“It’s that time of year — baby season,” said Bauer, who currently is caring for three baby squirrels.
Bauer, a humane officer at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, where she once served as executive director, launched the nonprofit in summer 2010 at the town of Seymour farm she shares with her husband, Dan. It is licensed by the state to also care for chipmunks, foxes, opossums, waterfowl, weasels and woodchucks.
“I don’t have a lot of storage, and the supplies I get in, I tend to use each season,” said Bauer, who decided to throw the baby shower to help secure the items needed to provide care for a variety of wildlife, including unsalted peanuts, sunflower seeds, puppy chow, heating pads, fleece blankets and cleaning supplies.
The baby gray squirrels currently in her care are just opening their eyes. In 2018, she took in 85 squirrels — the most ever in a single year, and she was able to release about 95 percent of them back into the wild.
This week, an adult porcupine that suffered a front leg injury joined the group, which also includes an opossum recovering from getting caught in frigid temperatures this winter.
“I’d say he lost about 4 inches of his tail,” said Bauer, who expects she will eventually be able to release the mammal once the stub that remains heals.
“That is always the end goal, and it’s amazing to see the animals — once they are ready — go back to the wild,” she said.
The state Department of Natural Resources advises people to never attempt to rehabilitate wildlife on their own. Instead, they should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, like Bauer, immediately if they have determined that a wild animal is sick, injured or truly orphaned.
Oftentimes, people might come across a nest of rabbits and assume they have been abandoned, Bauer said. That is not always the case.
“If people are concerned, call me,” she said. “A lot of what I do is education.”
Bauer now averages three to five calls a day from concerned citizens. She expects the number of calls to climb to 25 to 30 a day in the summer.
A Facebook post announcing the upcoming shower earlier this month caught the attention of Eau Claire resident Dean Schmitz, who offered to donate blankets, towels and multiple jars of creamy peanut butter, which Bauer will use to make raccoon and squirrel treats.
Donations can be dropped off at any of seven locations, including Gander Outdoors, between Monday, which is Earth Day, and Monday, April 29. (From noon to 3 p.m on Saturday, people also can stop by the store at 6440 Scully Drive, where Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation will be selling hot dogs, answering questions and accepting donations.)
“I sure appreciate the support of these businesses and organizations,” Bauer said of the drop-off sites, “not to mention our donors.”