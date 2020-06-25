Using more environmentally friendly energy sources, pushing local government to be more efficient and innovative, and making time to cheer on his children in sports were among the passions that drove Dave Donovan.
An executive for Xcel Energy for more than 25 years who spent much of that time in the Chippewa Valley, Donovan also had memorable stints on the Eau Claire County Board and Washington Town Board.
“He had a passion for everything he did,” Brian Elwood, general manager of customer and community service at Xcel’s Eau Claire office, said of his co-worker and friend.
Donovan, 63, died a week ago at his home in the southern Wisconsin village of Oregon after a three-year battle with both multiple myeloma — cancer that forms in blood plasma — and a rare disease called amyloidosis that interferes with bodily organ functions.
But his legacy lives on through green energy projects and environmental cleanups done by Xcel, memories shared by friends, family and colleagues, and the Iowa farm he kept as a place for his relatives and children to gather.
“A lot of what Dave did will continue to live on for many years to come,” Elwood said.
Born on his family’s New Albin, Iowa, farm in December 1956, Donovan grew an interest in land stewardship that led him to get a master’s degree in forestry management and then work in natural resources before switching to the energy sector.
Donovan joined Xcel in 1992 and his career included a variety of roles in regulatory policy, environmental compliance and renewable energy, according to the company.
One of his proudest accomplishments was leading a long-term project to clean up a highly industrialized site that once was home to a manufactured gas plant in Ashland on the shores of Lake Superior.
Early in his career he pushed for more hydroelectric and biomass projects, and later advocated for using more solar and wind power as those became increasingly effective ways to produce clean energy.
“He was really at the forefront of renewable energy,” Elwood said.
His contributions helped Xcel on its way to achieve its current title of the No. 1 renewable energy provider in the state of Wisconsin.
In addition to his full-time job at Xcel’s Eau Claire offices, Donovan also spent time as an elected official in local government.
First he joined the Washington Town Board in the late 1990s, serving for a decade and eventually becoming chairman. In April 2002 he was elected to the Eau Claire County Board as one of its 29 supervisors.
Colleen Bates, who served alongside Donovan and continues to be on the County Board, recalls her former colleague had the “common touch.”
“He was likable,” she said. “He had the ability to find common ground between people, even if they disagreed.”
Donovan brought his business acumen to the County Board along with an earnest desire for local government to do its best to help residents.
“Even though he had a great business sense, it wasn’t all about money,” Bates said. “It was about how was this going to impact people living here.”
Though he only served for five years on the County Board, Donovan made his mark. Among his accomplishments was bringing more jobs and businesses to the area through the county’s Industrial Development Agency.
In May 2006, Donovan became chairman of the county’s influential Finance and Budget Committee. Facing a budget shortfall, he challenged county departments to submit two proposals — one that continues current funding levels and the other showing how a 15% cut would impact them. The move was controversial among county staff and led to a marathon overnight meeting of the committee as it worked through the dual proposals to craft the budget for 2007.
“The sun was coming up as I was getting home,” county Supervisor Stella Pagonis recalls about that meeting.
While the county didn’t again go through the exercise of preparing two budget proposals, Pagonis said some of Donovan’s other principles carried on after his departure.
One of his contributions was “add-backs” — encouraging departments to propose new, innovative programs when money did become available in the budgeting process.
“Dave did a good job asking the department heads for justifications and to help think through and understand how their operations relied on tax dollars,” said Pagonis, who led the committee after Donovan and continues to serve on it.
In mid-2007, Donovan left his posts in local government as he went to work for Xcel’s office in Madison, continuing his role in regulatory and environmental matters. He even resumed his participation in local government by serving on the Oregon Village Board, according to his obituary.
In 2013 he returned to Xcel’s Eau Claire offices as general manager of customer and community service, but health problems led him to step down in 2018 and return to Oregon to be closer to his children.
Family was important to Donovan, who would start and end most conversations with co-workers by asking them how their families were doing, Elwood said.
Donovan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mariette, and his three grown children — Adam, Terry and Mary Kate — who continue to live in the Madison area.
Donovan kept his former co-workers apprised of his health, hobbies and how his favorite Iowa Hawkeyes were doing in email updates. Sports were dear to Donovan, who had coached his children’s baseball and basketball teams, and himself played in pickup basketball games at the Eau Claire YMCA.
Donovan’s last wide-ranging email update sent in March included his plans for beekeeping and gardening, but also the news that he’d exhausted all the medical options for his health conditions and would be discontinuing treatments.
“Obviously, the downside is I only have a few weeks to a few months left, but no one really knows; not even the doctors. Mariette and I are choosing several months,” he wrote.
Indeed Donovan — who had already lived two years longer than doctors said he would when he was first diagnosed — got a few more months to be with his family.
Without Dave on Father’s Day, the family decided to honor him by traveling out to the Iowa farm that he kept as a place for them to gather together to get away from city life and host reunions.
Mariette recalls tending the farm’s garden on Sunday and wondering why Dave’s time came just days before the holiday.
Though he was now gone, she looked around to see her children together with her and sharing stories about Dave.
“This was the nice memory now,” Mariette said of that sunny June day.