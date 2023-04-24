EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire businesses spoke Monday night to city leaders about the need for a new program to deal with homelessness issues.
Leading up to a vote scheduled today on allocating $2.19 million from the city’s pandemic recovery funds, local business owners spoke in favor of putting $200,000 toward establishing a downtown street ambassador program.
Erin Klaus, chairwoman of the South Barstow Business Improvement District, said the group’s members have become frustrated at the lack of a service — short of calling the police — that downtown merchants can call when there’s a problem involving homeless individuals.
“We need a phone number, we need someone to help us,” she said.
The $200,000 proposed to come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding would provide seed money for a program intended to provide that. This ambassador program would be a service that businesses can call when they’re having a problem with homeless people who are creating issues for their employees, customers or buildings.
Ambassadors would help with de-escalation of people causing a disturbance, connect homeless individuals with available resources and discourage blocking doorways or camping downtown. In addition, ambassadors would be available to escort employees to their cars, assist people visiting downtown and help keep the neighborhood clean.
The ARPA funding to be voted on today would just be initial funding for the program. The proposal says ongoing help would be sought from downtown organizations, homeless agencies, business groups, local government and religious organizations.
“I think this ambassador program is something that could stick with us,” said Jon Seybold, owner of Houligan’s Steak & Seafood Pub.
He said the program would not only help the business community, but also build relationships to help unhoused individuals as well.
Seybold and other business owners said while downtown has been seeing ongoing redevelopment, there’s also been an observable increase in homelessness in recent years.
Klaus said that becomes a problem when it results in garbage being left behind, messes left at their businesses and especially situations where a homeless person suffering from mental health or drug issues endangers employees or customers.
“Many of them are just fine, but in a moment that can change,” she said.
In addition to the ambassador program, the ARPA funding proposal slated for a vote at today’s 4 p.m. council meeting also has initiatives to boost the city’s affordable housing stock, bolster inclusivity and increase access to community services.
Monday’s public discussion also attracted a group seeking to get a share of the city’s ARPA funds, although its project is not included in today’s proposal.
Greg Helgeson, president of the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club, asked council members if they would consider including $160,000 to build six new pickleball courts at McDonough Park. The city park already has a dozen courts, which were created by donor-led efforts by the club.
Helgeson and fellow club member Bill Bethke said the additional courts would improve access to those who want to play the fast-growing sport. They cited the health benefits of pickleball as well as the potential for hosting tournaments, which would bring in tourism dollars.
“With more courts, we’re going to create a lot more access for everybody,” Bethke said.
