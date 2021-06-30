EAU CLAIRE — Construction is scheduled to begin next week of the temporary transfer center where city buses will pick up and drop off passengers in downtown Eau Claire through 2022.
Located a block from the existing transfer center, the temporary one will be built on the eastern half of the city-owned Schlegelmilch-McDaniel parking lot located along the 500 block of South Farwell Street.
Weather permitting, the first work on the new site will be repaving the portion of the worn parking lot where buses will be stopping and loading for more than a year, according to city Transit Manager Tom Wagener.
A long concrete island will then be built to separate the two bus lanes and provide a safe platform for people waiting for their rides. Two shelters, portable toilets for riders and a trailer serving as a break room for bus drivers will also be installed.
Wagener said features of the temporary facility are similar to the existing transfer center, which was built in 1984 as a temporary structure but has remained in constant use.
“It’s not going to be that much different,” he said.
However, one difference is shelters at the temporary site won’t be fully enclosed. They’ll be equipped with infrared heaters, since they’ll be in use during wintertime.
Currently the city is expecting to start using the temporary transfer center in mid- to late-August, Wagener said, and it will remain in service for about 15 months while a new, permanent transfer center is under construction.
Construction of the new center will begin this year and occupy the same site as the current transfer center.
Eau Claire received a $5 million federal transportation grant in 2018 toward the new facility, which requires the city to match it with $1.25 million.
But Wagener expects that construction prices rising in recent years will result in Eau Claire paying more for the project as the federal grant will remain unchanged.
“The city portion will end up being higher,” he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the city had a public bid opening for the vast majority of site and construction work of the new transit center and parking decks that will be above it.
Local firms had the low bids for the project, which was divided up based on different kinds of work.
The biggest item was the massive amount of concrete to create the structure, which local firm Market & Johnson had the lone bid of about $6.28 million to do. The Eau Claire-based company also bid $113,262 to put the cabling system that will serve as barriers in the in the parking structure.
Haas Sons of Thorp bid $350,000 for site and utility work. Amery-based Monarch Paving Co. bid $15,780 to do asphalt work in the project.
The bids are headed to the Eau Claire City Council’s agenda for consideration.
A second bid package for remaining items, namely building facade work, will be bid in October, according to a public notice.
The transfer center and parking structure on top of it are part of a multi-story public-private development planned at that location.
On top of the parking decks will be three levels of apartments, which are being developed by Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Merge Urban Development Group.
Wagener expects that residential portion of the project will be bid in early 2022.
The city’s transfer center would be able to open prior to the apartments above it being completed, he noted.
“Once the crane leaves that’s when we’ll be able to open up the transfer center,” Wagener said.
An estimate from 2019 put the entire development’s value at $23.5 million.