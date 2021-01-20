EAU CLAIRE — Difficulty securing office tenants for a building planned for downtown Eau Claire prompted a developer to get another extension on its pact for a prime piece of real estate.
The Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority agreed Wednesday morning to give Monarch Ventures of Hudson another three months of time to continue planning a three-story building for land along North Barstow Street.
“It is most reasonable to make this accommodation at this time,” RDA Board member Wayne Wille.
The RDA owns the vacant lot along North Barstow Street next to a city parking ramp that Monarch Ventures plans to build on.
The developer has proposed a building with a ground-floor restaurant and two floors of office space above. However, both of those business sectors have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has set the project back.
"Their challenge has been to lease the office space,” said Aaron White, the city's economic development manager.
Monarch Ventures lost commitments from office space tenants last March when the pandemic began, White said. Uncertainty over when the pandemic will end and demand for office space in the aftermath continues to affect developers looking to sign up new tenants before they start construction on new buildings, he said.
It's also difficult to open a new restaurant, White added, when health precautions in place due to the coronavirus limit their capacities.
Monarch Ventures is still looking to continue working on the project though, White said, and the RDA has not had other projects competing for the same site.
"At this point and time it's not costing us any opportunity," he said.
That might not always be the case though, White said, and if the project appears to be permanently stalled in the future, the RDA would need to decide if it would want to see if other developers are interested in building there.
The RDA Board voted unanimously during its meeting Wednesday to approve the extension of its memorandum of understanding with Monarch Ventures through the end of April.
"Of course we understand we are in extraordinary times,” said city Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, who serves on the RDA Board.
She said that extending this "grace" to the developer is essential right now.
The RDA first entered into a memorandum of understanding with Monarch Ventures for the land in October 2019. That document comes before a developer's agreement, which would include more details about a building project and indicate it is moving toward construction.
The Monarch Ventures building is slated to go next to the future location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire. That new museum is scheduled to begin construction this year and open in 2022.