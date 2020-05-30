A downtown Eau Claire building project initially planned as senior housing is changing directions to be apartments for the general population.
Local firm JCAP Construction submitted revised plans for its Wilson Square project, which will be considered at Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting.
“There is currently a lack of high-quality workforce housing in downtown Eau Claire and the surrounding area,” the company wrote when introducing its revised project to the city.
JCAP stated that it had consulted third-party market studies as well as its own internal research when designing the new project that would take up most of the block just north of Wilson Park.
Comprised of two four-story buildings, Wilson Square would include 115 apartments. Most would be studio or one-bedroom units, but 32 of them will have two bedrooms, according to the plans.
Working with Eau Claire company Advanced Engineering Concepts on the designs, the buildings’ architecture is meant to evoke brownstone buildings seen in New York. Brownstone would be used in the exterior, along with matching composite siding and ornate accents around windows and doors. Front walk-up doorstep patios for ground floor units and rooftop patios are also meant to emulate features seen in New York apartment buildings.
Other amenities include outdoor fire pits and a fenced-in area where tenants can take their dogs for exercise.
Parking for the apartments would be in both a surface lot and underground parking behind the buildings, but the plans are 31 stalls short of city requirements for off-street parking. To remedy this, JCAP is proposing a contract to use 27 stalls in a neighboring city-owned parking lot, but that still leaves it four short.
The developer is asking for those last spots to be waived and also to allow the building to be closer to Farwell Street than is typically allowed.
“We would ask that the city of Eau Claire recognizes that the benefit of this development far outweighs the shortage of four parking stalls and the encroachment of the front decks along Farwell Street,” JCAP stated in a letter to the city.
To bolster its case, JCAP included photos of apartment buildings built in recent years in the Phoenix Park area that have similar distances between their front porches and roads.
A city staff report noted that a key difference between Wilson Square and those buildings is that the former would be along South Farwell Street, a busy four-lane arterial. A reduced setback wouldn’t allow for a landscape buffer that other projects built close to roads have included, the report stated.
In response to that, JCAP noted that the reinforced construction of the building and that the front decks are elevated will mitigate those safety concerns.
JCAP stated that the reduced setbacks help the company make the most of the land available downtown, while also making a project feasible given rising construction costs and the community’s desire to keep housing affordable.
“Over the past few years, we have noticed that projects that offer a mix of market-rate and workforce units are favored by the community and even encouraged by members of the Plan Commission and City Council,” the developer wrote.
Of the 115 apartments at Wilson Square, 83 units will be rented at a rate considered “workforce housing” while the rest will be at market rates, according to JCAP’s proposal.
The city staff report noted that JCAP had not yet specified what rates it considers “workforce housing” or any restrictive covenants that would maintain those.
That report did state that the amended project would have a similar footprint and housing density to the building project approved by the city more than a year ago.
In early 2019, the city approved JCAP’s first Wilson Square plans that included 120 senior apartments, a small memory care facility and a small grocery store. That would’ve been a taller building, standing five stories tall as opposed to the newly proposed four-story apartment buildings.
The future site of Wilson Square currently has five vacant buildings on it that would be demolished to make way for the new apartments. However, a building also on that block that is currently home to a yoga studio and massage parlor would remain.
Following a public hearing and decision by the Plan Commission on Monday night, JCAP’s amended plans would then go to the City Council next week for a final vote.