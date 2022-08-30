EAU CLAIRE — Creating elaborate video and lighting displays for concerts and music festivals kept Eau Claire natives Ian Prock, Ryan Warffuel and Max Koehler busy while they’ve been working around the U.S.
With little downtime to get supper and unwind in unfamiliar cities, they’d often end up in bars and restaurants where all there was to do was eat and drink. But they sought to get more out of that precious time before they’d have to get ready for the next show.
“We wanted some quick entertainment,” Prock said.
That led the trio from Eau Claire-based Antic Studios to seek out places where games were also on the menu.
Known as arcade bars, these businesses combine the dining and drinks of taverns with the variety of video games, pinball and other amusements found in arcades.
Creating an arcade bar in their hometown resonated with the three, along with their longtime friend, local businessman Charlee Markquart.
On Friday, their vision — Reboot Social — will open for business in the downtown building at 220 S. Barstow St. that used to house the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
The building went through an extensive overhaul, changing the exhibit spaces into areas for arcade games, duckpin bowling, a full restaurant and two bars.
“This is essentially a brand new building aside from its shell,” Markquart said.
Gutting the interior began 14 months ago and the massive renovation has run into delays for various materials and equipment — an issue that’s become common in construction projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The building’s second story renovation is not yet finished, but the plan is to have it be a large space for birthday parties and other private gatherings to rent out.)
A designer worked with Markquart on the building’s interior, but his three business partners also lent their expertise on how lighting and color can help create a desired atmosphere.
“We wanted to create a space that most people are comfortable in,” Markquart said, adding that Reboot Social is looking to cater to a wide audience.
Preparations to get the business ready to open continued on Tuesday as new employees underwent training, contractors put on finishing touches, and the owners awaited the arrival of the final pieces of furniture.
The ground level has the restaurant, main bar, four lanes of duckpin bowling (a variation of the sport with shorter lanes, smaller pins, less maintenance and no need for rented shoes) and several modern pinball machines.
Downstairs are the bulk of Reboot Social’s extensive collection of arcade games.
Rows of arcade cabinets, mostly from the ‘80s and ‘90s, line the walls and stand in the middle of one room. Another room features vintage pinball games and a pool table.
The vintage video games are targeted to appeal to a couple of the business’ core demographics — Generation X and millennials who grew up on them.
Classics such as Galaga, Tron and Ms. Pac-Man are among the selection of ‘80s cabinets. Then there are the ‘90s mainstays of Mortal Kombat, NFL Blitz and Crazy Taxi.
Pulling together a large collection of original arcade games — some of them over 40 years old — was a team effort that took nine months to accomplish.
Markquart combed Facebook Marketplace for people selling games that had long occupied a spot in their homes and were still in good shape. Prock and the other guys would then head out on the road to collect the deals that Markquart had made.
Warffuel is the team’s tech guy and can do some repairs to arcade games when they need fixing. For more complicated servicing, Reboot Social does have other local experts to call upon when one of the video games or pinball machines is on the fritz.
The idea is to not have customers excited to see one of their favorite games there, only to be dashed by a blank screen and out-of-order sign when they step up to it.
“That’s the No. 1 complaint people have at an arcade,” Markquart said of people finding broken games.
Should one of the vintage games go out, Reboot Social does have a few other ones tucked away in storage that could be swapped in to take its place.
“The games are going to bring people here,” said Ronni Rykal, general manager.
But she added that her hope is the food and drinks will get them coming back.
Rykal is part of a team the four owners recruited to handle the restaurant end of the business. Their goal is to provide more than standard fare and refreshments found in an average bar.
Rykal brings with her 13 years of experience with Lincoln Hospitality Group, which runs over a dozen restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska. In Eau Claire, that company is known for Milwaukee Burger Co., Northern Tap House and Grizzly’s.
Reboot Social’s menu includes nachos, wings, salads, sandwiches, burgers and desserts. There are multiple craft beers on tap as well as cocktails developed by the staff and inspired by either the community or games found at Reboot Social.
Currently topping the cocktail menu is “Eau Behave” — a version of a Long Island iced tea that got its name from the catchphrase of movie character Austin Powers, who is featured in one of the arcade games there.
There are also a few mocktails on the menu for people who want alcohol-free alternatives.
For most of its hours of operation, Reboot Social will be for all ages, but from 9 p.m. until close it will be only for people 21 and older.
To do that, all groups with underage people will be asked to leave by then. After 9 p.m., all people admitted after will have their IDs checked at the door.
Reboot Social had a test-run of sorts last weekend with contractors, employees’ families, local business owners and others invited for a soft opening.
Aside from getting their operation ready for Friday’s opening, it also gave the owners a live look at how their creation was received by an audience.
For Prock, it was gratifying to see people who were strangers bond over a shared love of games there.
“It has been creating joy for all walks of life,” he said.