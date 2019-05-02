For more than 12 years, Douglas Sjostorm has risen bright and early every Saturday morning from May to October to make the hour-long drive from Maiden Rock to Eau Claire to sell honey and other products — candles, lip balm, hand cream, soaps, insect repellent — from his 200 hives.
But he doesn’t mind. Sjostorm, owner of Honey Hill Apiary, is an early riser. And, the farmers market is a highlight of his year.
“It’s always fun to get going again for the year,” Sjostorm said. “We’re always excited to see our good friends and customers again. ... It’s a great market.”
The Eau Claire downtown farmers market officially kicks off another season at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the Phoenix Park pavilion.
Diedra Barrickman, market manager, said opening weekend is usually a slow start with about 20 vendors. Later in the season, Barrickman said the market will host about 75 vendors, selling locally grown items like fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, flowers and more.
Though it’s always a bit of a slow start every spring, Barrickman anticipates that after this year’s long winter and cool spring it may be especially slow.
“I’m expecting only a few vegetables because of this weather we’ve been having,” she said. “But I’m hopeful for fresh bouquets of tulips and daffodils.”
Still, Barrickman anticipates a good turnout, noting forecasts of near 70-degree temperatures and sunny skies. At its peak, the event draws between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees on Saturdays.
“I think we’ll have a pretty nice crowd,” Barrickman said. “I’m sure we’ll have a good mix of die-hards that are our good regular customers.”
The market will feature a few new vendors this year, Barrickman said, who will offer more options for microgreens, organic pork and chicken and cheese curds at the market.
Many popular vendors will return this year, Barrickman said, as well as the Market Match program. Launched last year, the program calls for people who qualify for FoodShare, a supplemental nutrition assistance program, to receive assistance buying local, healthy food at the farmers market.
“We’re very happy to bring that back,” Barrickman said, noting Market Match starts in June and runs through September.
Also returning is the Artist Market, which is coordinated by Tangled Up In Hue and runs alongside the farmers market several Saturdays of the season. The first Artist Market of the year is set for May 25.
Allison Deutsch, who owns Deutsch Family Farm in Osseo with her husband, Jim, said after a particularly long and brutal winter, she is excited for the farmers market to officially launch for the year.
For the 12th year, Deutsch said they’ll be selling organic pork of all different cuts at the market.
“The Chippewa Valley has a wonderful group of people who support us small farmers and what we do,” Deutsch said. “I’m thankful to be part of the farmers market and this community.”