A two-day music festival will be allowed to use portions of downtown Eau Claire in July, the City Council decided Tuesday evening.
After debating potential benefits and disruptions the Eaux Claires Festival could have on small businesses, the council voted 9-1 in favor of the event.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle saw the festival’s desire to book downtown in summer as “putting a little hope on the horizon” while the city and world cope with the coronavirus and measures put in place to slow the illness from spreading.
“Maybe, just maybe, we’ll have a world that’s safe to travel in this summer,” Emmanuelle said.
She and some other council members participated in Tuesday’s meeting via teleconference to abide by health officials’ recommendations that more than 10 people should not gather in one place. The public was not allowed to attend the meeting in City Hall either. The proceedings were aired on public access cable TV channels and FM radio station WRFP 101.9.
Festival organizers also were unable to attend the meeting as they were in Ireland and cannot fly to the U.S. at this time due to a coronavirus travel ban impacting Europe, according to council members.
The council’s approval for the festival did note that the event would be subject to cancellation or limitation if there are federal, state or local orders still in place related to the current health emergency that would preclude large gatherings.
“Our thoughts are it’s out far enough that we have time if we have to reschedule or postpone that we have time to work with the applicant,” community services director Jeff Pippenger said.
As proposed, the festival would bring about 6,000 concert attendees to Eau Claire’s downtown on July 10 and 11. Two stages would be erected on an empty lot on the 200 block of Graham Avenue next to the Pablo Center at the Confluence with room left over for the audience to watch the musical acts. The downtown arts center and several nearby businesses would also be venues for additional performances as part of the festival. Plans for the event call for cordoning off one block of Eau Claire Street, one block of Gibson Street and two blocks of Graham Avenue.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton cast the dissenting vote against granting permission to the festival after her attempt to postpone a decision for three weeks failed to garner support of the majority.
Though Beaton said she is excited for the festival, she wasn’t ready to vote for it Tuesday because merchants in the South Barstow Street still had unanswered questions on how the event would impact their businesses.
“The thought of approving an event that impacts our entire downtown without one word of support from our local businesses is inconceivable to me,” she said.
With many businesses currently closed due to coronavirus precautions, Beaton said the festival could also cause disruptions to them just as they’re trying to recover.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said while letters of support for the festival weren’t pouring in, he also didn’t hear that small downtown businesses were opposed to it. He added the festival’s impact on businesses on South Barstow Street appear to be minimal and that it could be a boon to downtown.
Beaton’s motion to postpone action on the festival until the council’s next meeting in three weeks failed in a 3-7 vote.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manger, said the festival was seeking a decision from the city Tuesday so organizers could proceed with advertising and marketing.
“The organizers are at the point where they have to make certain decisions to make the event go forward,” he said.
Council President Terry Weld said businesses, concert organizers and the city will be able to address remaining concerns before the event.
“I trust that the right decisions will be made so everyone’s voices are heard,” he said.
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. would be helping with those conversations, White said, as well as giving businesses ideas on how they could bring in customers from the crowds downtown for the festival.
The Eaux Claires Festival debuted in 2015, bringing musicians from several different genres to Foster Farms in the town of Union, where Country Jam is also held. The festival took last year off, but organizers had hinted that it would be switching locations to Eau Claire’s downtown in 2020.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• The Eau Claire Marathon got approval to postpone its races, which will be based in Phoenix Park this year and use multiple sections of city recreational trail and streets. Originally scheduled for May 3, the full marathon, half-marathon and 5-kilometer races are now scheduled for Sept. 27. Race director Emi Uelmen emailed people who already registered on Tuesday evening with information on their options if they can’t run on the new date. They can get a $21 credit on next year’s marathon, donate their registration fee to other events that had to cancel, transfer the registration to another person, or run the course during May on your own with a virtual option that will record your results.
• The City Council approved a development and purchase agreement with a private developer that plans to build on a downtown public parking lot. Merge Urban Development Group will buy the city’s Railroad Lot along the Eau Claire River for $500,000, minus a $200,000 closing credit. The Iowa-based developer is planning a five-story building with ground-floor commercial space and 76 apartments above for the lot. The agreement includes a $1 million cash grant from the city through a tax increment financing district, which the document says is necessary for the development that is estimated to be worth about $11 million.