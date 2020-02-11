Two downtown Menomonie organizations that have occupied the same building since 2002 split last month; one has moved into new offices in the city.
Downtown Menomonie and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce amicably split in February, the organizations’ directors said. The two entities have also dissolved their business relationship, which was called Chamber Main Street.
Chamber Main Street co-owned its two-story building at 342 Main St. E until Jan. 1, when the two entities separated.
“It was a mutual parting of ways for both organizations,” said Downtown Menomonie executive director Dustyn Dubuque.
In February, Downtown Menomonie moved into new offices at 503 Broadway St. S, Suite 20, where it’s signed a 10-year lease, Dubuque said.
The organization’s “big goal” was to stay within the boundaries of Menomonie’s business improvement district, Dubuque said. (https://lgc.uwex.edu/business-improvement-districts-bids/)
The 503 Broadway building in the city’s downtown, developed by Commonweal Development Corp. of Eau Claire in 2015, hosts a mix of apartment units and retail space.
The chamber is now the sole owner of the building at 342 Main St. It’s looking to sell the building, but the chamber is looking for a new owner who’s interested in the chamber staying on as tenants, said chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth.
“We’re looking at moving from the label of an owner, to a tenant … that should free us up so we stop having owner’s responsibilities, and we can better focus on the needs of our business members,” DeMuth said.
That building, which was built in 1924 and is also home to the Menomonie Visitor Center, was bought, restored and remodeled by the chamber in 2002. It’s been for sale since early 2019. Nine apartment units are on its second floor.
Even though they’re now several blocks apart, Downtown Menomonie and the chamber still plan to partner on joint events and projects, Dubuque and DeMuth said.
“We do still plan on collaborating with Downtown Menomonie with different downtown events,” DeMuth said. “Dustyn (Dubuque) has been a great support system … I’m excited to move forward.”
“Although our building is for sale, we continue to call 342 W. Main St. our home and we remain committed to our members downtown and throughout the greater Menomonie area,” said Seth Sundeen, former Chamber president.
Downtown Menomonie plans to share more information at its annual meeting Feb. 20, 5 to 8 p.m. at Diablo Blue, 631 Broadway St. S, said Derek Trainor, former Downtown Menomonie president, in a statement.