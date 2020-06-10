A sorely missed escape is returning to the Chippewa Valley this weekend.
Micon Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, is reopening its downtown Eau Claire location on Friday. Reducing their tickets to $3 for each showing, the theater will employ social distancing within the theater and taking other precautions to keep moviegoers safe, Micon Cinemas said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
“Thanks for all your great movie suggestions. We are reopening the Downtown Cinema starting this Friday with some classics. Every day will be $3 tickets. Please try and purchase tickets online. We will be having a few new policies and practicing social distancing in the theatre. Thanks to DECI for helping keep the Downtown Cinema open.”
Micon Cinemas general manager Dan Olson said he is hopeful that they will re-open with 50% attendance capacity.
"A family of four can still sit together, and (our computer) will automatically block off seats next to you," Olson explained.
All three Micon Cinemas locations in the Chippewa Valley have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns. The box office has been largely non-existent since then, and movies only began to return to the area when a select few drive-in experiences were offered at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds the past few weekends.
Olson is tentatively setting the reopening date for the main Eau Claire location for June 19.
"We might only book four movies, and have the others available for private showings," he said.
The Chippewa Falls theater could possibly reopen June 26. It was closing anyway for remodeling, and will re-open with recliner seating.
For the past few weeks Micon Cinemas has been taking requests for classic films to be shown at the theater due to no new films being released the past two months, and none on the horizon until July. The films chosen to lead the way at the theater are “Forrest Gump,” “Superman (1978),” “Midway” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
"It will be older movies, and ticket prices will reflect that," Olson said.
Olson said he's eager to have regular customers come back and enjoy movies.
"We'll take every precaution like every other business is doing," he said.
For tickets and more information on the showings you can visit miconcinemas.com.
AMC Classic Oakwood 12 remains closed. Its website says it will reopen when state and county guidelines allow it.