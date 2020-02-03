Thirty-seven people have applied to become the Eau Claire school district’s new superintendent, kicking off two months of interviews and invitations for finalists to visit Eau Claire this spring.
The school board had received 37 applications by the Friday deadline, said Lori Bica, board vice president and leader of the superintendent search.
Board president Eric Torres said he’s optimistic with the “robust” field of candidates.
The district is searching for a leader for its roughly 11,400 students and 20 schools at the same time as several other large Wisconsin school districts.
The La Crosse school district is seeking a new superintendent to begin the same month as a new Eau Claire superintendent, July 2020, according to the La Crosse district’s website. The Green Bay and Madison school districts are also hiring superintendents to begin in summer 2020.
Of the four, the Eau Claire position received “the highest number of applications we have been able to identify,” Torres said: The Green Bay district received 25, the La Crosse district received 26 and the Madison school district received 31, he said.
“That speaks to the interest that our opening has awakened in the larger community,” he said.
Bica said the district’s number of applicants was in line with a statewide trend.
“It’s expected, given what other school districts in the state are seeing in their number of applicants,” Bica said. “It’s a very competitive market.”
Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, who has headed the district since 2012, plans to retire from the district when her contract ends on June 30. The new superintendent is slated to begin July 1.
Instead of hiring a third-party consulting agency, the board opted to complete the search on their own, Torres said.
In February and March the board will review the applications, conduct phone interviews and host finalists’ visits to Eau Claire for in-person interviews.
School staff, parents, community members and students will be able to meet the finalist candidates during listening sessions in March.
“That will be an important piece for us, to receive feedback from all those groups,” Torres said.
Wisconsin school boards are charged with selecting a new superintendent whenever the position is vacant.
The board plans to make a decision on the superintendent position in April.
In other school district news:
Longtime DeLong Middle School principal Tim O’Reilly will retire June 30. He received a standing ovation from the school board, principals and community members Monday after Hardebeck announced his forthcoming retirement.
O’Reilly began working at the district as a sixth-grade teacher at Mount Washington School in Eau Claire in 1988; he became assistant principal at DeLong in 1992 and became principal in 2007, Hardebeck said. “You are known for the deep relationships and positive relationships you build, not only with your families and students but also with your colleagues,” she said to O’Reilly Monday.
The district will celebrate Black History Month in February, Hardebeck said.
The board briefly discussed a proposed 2020-21 district academic calendar and scheduling a possible schools referendum, but did not vote or take action on either Monday.