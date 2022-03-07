EAU CLAIRE — Twenty-six people spoke during the public comment portion of a Monday school board meeting, most expressing either support or disagreement with a district-wide equity and diversity training that involved teachers’ communication with parents about students’ identities.
Shouting broke out at one point during one person’s public comment, leading the school board to call a 30-minute recess.
More than 150 people attended the meeting via videoconference technology. Also, so many people attended in person that an overflow room for some attendees had to be used.
The school board voted to take a recess about 10 minutes after the meeting started, after a comment from one of many attendees who signed up to speak during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Lori Placke-Wirth of Eau Claire expressed criticism of a slide from a staff-wide equity, diversity and inclusion training. (That same slide was recently criticized in a public statement from three candidates for the Eau Claire school board.)
The portion of the slide that the three candidates shared in a press release on March 1 included a note that said: “...Remember, parents are not entitled to know (students’) identities. That knowledge must be earned. Teachers are often straddling this complex situation. In ECASD, our priority is supporting the student.” The slide was labeled “2021-22 ECASD Equity PD for All Staff.”
Eau Claire teachers at the meeting said the slide came from a district-wide equity, diversity and inclusion training that happened earlier this year.
The three school board candidates — Nicole Everson, Corey Cronrath and Melissa Winter — said in an emailed statement that they were “appalled that ECASD would display such blatant disregard for the parents and guardians of our community’s children.” Everson, Cronrath and Winter also said “blatant disregard for parental rights and responsibilities” has entered Eau Claire schools under the purview of the current school board.
Two people spoke Monday in criticism of the training material, and eighteen spoke in support of the material.
Five people expressed anger and concern over some books they said were taught by the district to some grades or available in certain school libraries. Those five people also read excerpts from those books that included descriptions of sexual acts and descriptions of characters discussing police shootings of Black people.
“My daughter is 12. She has never had a relationship or even held a person’s hand romantically,” said Maggie Vinopal of Eau Claire, saying that she objected to materials she said were available in her daughter’s school that described sex acts.
One person who expressed criticism of the portion of the district’s equity training said parents should know about their childrens’ identities so they can make decisions with the child’s best interests at heart.
Another, Placke-Wirth, said: “It is not right that you are grooming our children as human sex traffickers do, by sowing division between them and their parents by saying ‘Parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities.’”
People who spoke in support of the staff training materials said they believed it is important for teachers not to violate their students’ trust, and that the district should use best practices in communicating with kids.
Student Ehren Lepp, vice president of North High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance chapter, said he believed that if students confide in them, teachers should keep students’ identities confidential because of the “danger of forcibly outing a student.”
“I am personally connected with a number of LGBTQ teens who have been displaced from their homes or who have faced (pushback) at their homes because of coming out,” Lepp said. “ … We need teachers as allies for queer youth.”
North High School teacher Andrew Patrie said he believes teachers should provide safe spaces for kids to share their identities.
“I have had conversations with some students about talking with their parents,” Patrie said. “In some instances it’s just not safe for them to do so. It’s not my role to broker conversation between the parent and child about something as personal as identity. But it is my role to support, care for and advocate for every student that comes into my classroom regardless of their identity.”
Eau Claire teacher Liz Krieg said: “LGBTQIA+ students should be safe and supported at school, should not live in fear of being outed to their parents if they have not yet made the personal decision to confide in them.”
Nordin also gave a statement on behalf of the school board in support of the district’s training materials.
After the first 10 minutes of the meeting, public comment devolved into shouting when Placke-Wirth directly addressed Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson. School board president Tim Nordin interrupted to say that the board does not hear personal complaints about school district employees in a public forum, per board policy.
The board took a recess immediately afterward. After the recess, Nordin said the meeting would continue, but if people continued to interrupt the meeting by shouting and interrupting speakers, they would be asked to stop, and if needed, be escorted from the building by police. The meeting continued without interruption after that.
Other business
The board was set to vote on a handful of slight policy changes, including a slight increase in a monthly stipend for child care for board members.
The board did not take a vote by the Leader-Telegram’s press time Monday night.
The change would bump a caregiving stipend of $20 per month up to $40 per month, available upon board member request, for caregiving arrangements during regular board meetings.
Another change would allow the superintendent to make changes to the district’s employee handbook without first getting the school board’s approval. If the change is approved, the superintendent would have to inform the school board if they make any changes to the handbook.
Current policy allows a $2,000 yearly stipend for each school board member and a $2,500 yearly stipend to the board president. No change was proposed to that policy except phrasing the money as “stipends” instead of “salaries,” according to board policy. (If the board ever approves a new stipend amount, the change would go into effect only after incumbents are re-elected or a new candidate is elected.)