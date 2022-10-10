IMG_1438.JPG

Tom McCarthy, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's executive director of the Office of the State Superintendent, spoke at Northstar Middle School in Eau Claire on Monday.

 Staff Photo by Madeline Fuerstenberg

Eau Claire — An increasing number of rural school districts are losing enrollment across Wisconsin, and districts are seeing a higher number of students who identify as minorities, according to a state leader in education. 

Tom McCarthy, executive director of the Office of the State Superintendent in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, spoke Monday at Northstar Middle School about some of the challenges facing districts across the state, and the correlations between race, poverty, and academic performance. 