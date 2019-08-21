Theatergoers who are hoping for shows that will make them laugh, cry, stand in awe or all of the above will have myriad options in the months to come.
The following list of comedies, dramas, musicals and works that defy easy description includes local companies as well as performers touring through the Chippewa Valley.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
“The Who’s Tommy,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17, The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, The Grand Theatre.
“A Murder is Announced — A Miss Marple Mystery,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9-11 and Jan. 16-18, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19, The Grand Theatre.
Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 20-22, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, The Grand Theatre.
“Morning’s at Seven,” 7:30 p.m. March 12-14 and March 19-21, 1:30 p.m. March 15 and 22, The Grand Theatre.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. May 7-9 and 1:30 p.m. May 9-10, Jamf Theatre.
“Matilda: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. June 25-27 and 1:30 p.m. June 28, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Tickets or more information about these and other CVTG events: 715-832-PLAY (7529); cvtg.org.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11, 11 a.m. Oct. 5 and 12, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
“The Crucible,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Oxford.
“Pippi Longstocking,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3, The Oxford.
“Elf: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“A Year With Frog and Toad,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 21, The Oxford.
“Bridge to Terabithia,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 10, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 and 11, The Oxford.
“Frozen Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Feb. 15, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16, RCU Theatre.
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, 1:30 p.m. March 7-8, RCU Theatre.
“The Hobbit,” 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 20, 1:30 p.m. March 14-15 and 21, The Oxford.
“The Rainbow Fish Musical,” 7:30 p.m. April 3, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 4, RCU Theatre.
“Diary of a Worm, a Spider and a Fly,” 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 8, 11 a.m. May 2 and 9, 1:30 p.m. May 2-3 and 9, The Oxford.
“Disenchanted!” 7:30 p.m. May 14-16, 1:30 p.m. May 17, The Oxford.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-13, 1:30 p.m. June 14, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Newsies the Broadway Musical,” 7:30 p.m. July 23-25, 1:30 p.m. July 26, RCU Theatre.
Tickets or more information about these and other ECCT events: ecct.org; 715-839-8877.
Heyde Center for the Arts
The center is at 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
“Ole and Lena — Home for the Holidaze,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
A catered Norwegian smorgasbord is available for playgoers.
Tickets or more information about these and other Heyde Center events: cvca.net; 715-720-4961.
Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts
The historic theater theater is at 205 Main St. E., Menomonie.
“Broadway for Two — Karen Wilber & Seth Berrier 2019,” a musical program of Broadway duets and solos, 2 p.m. Sept. 22.
Tickets or more information about these and other Tainter events: mabeltainter.org; 715-235-0001.
Menomonie Theater Guild
The four regular season performances take place at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie:
“Newsies the Broadway Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20.
“The Snow Queen,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15.
“The Sunshine Boys,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 1 and 8.
“Black Friday,” 7:30 p.m. May 1-2 and May 8-9, 2 p.m. May 2-3 and May 9-10.
Tickets or more information about these and other MTG events: Menomonie Theater Guild Building, 502 W. Second St., Menomonie; 715-231-PLAY (7529); menomonietheaterguild.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence
“Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, Nov. 9, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 1, RCU Theatre.
“Call of the Wild,” Feb. 8, Jamf Theatre.
“Stomp,” 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21, RCU Theatre.
Tickets or more information about these and other productions at Pablo Center: pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).
UW-Eau Claire Theatre
“Company,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 23-24, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Waiting for Godot,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Riverside Theatre, Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
“James and the Giant Peach,” 7:30 p.m. March 6, 12-13, 6:30 p.m. March 7 and 14, 10 a.m. March 7 and 14, Jamf Theatre.
Confluence Dance Project, 7:30 p.m. May 1 and 12:30 p.m. May 2, RCU Theatre.
“A Doll’s House,” 7:30 p.m. May 6-9, 1:30 p.m. May 9-10, Riverside Theatre.
One-Act Play Festival, May 14-16.
Tickets and more information about these and other shows on campus: uwec.edu/service-center; 715-836-4636; visit the University Service Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave. For Pablo Center productions: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787).
UW-Stout Theatre
“The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 15-16, Harvey Hall Theatre, 321 Third St. E..
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 and April 2-4, 1:30 p.m. April 4, Harvey Hall Theatre.
Tickets or more information: uwstout.universitytickets.com; 715-232-1122; visit the service desk at the Memorial Student Center.