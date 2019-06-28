When 90-year-old Vonnie Bearson of Eau Claire looked over the edge of the biplane she was in Friday afternoon, she could see the blue waters of Lake Wissota.
“We were so close,” Bearson said, grinning ear-to-ear after the 1943 Boeing-Stearman open-cockpit biplane landed back at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. “It was just beautiful.”
Bearson was one of eight Chippewa Valley veterans and seniors who took a 20-minute spin through the clouds on the plane, which is newly dubbed “The Spirit of Wisconsin.”
A Nevada-based nonprofit, Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, is taking the new plane on a dedication tour through Wisconsin this summer, said pilot and founder Darryl Fisher of Carson City, Nev.
“We barnstorm the country in four airplanes,” Fisher said. “It’s universal joy. Think about being 90, 95. You’re not thinking about flying in an open-cockpit biplane. It puts a spring in your step.”
The volunteer-run foundation made a stop Friday in Eau Claire, giving rides to several local military veterans and seniors.
Ageless Aviation partnered with the airport and HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care to bring veterans and their families to the airport for an afternoon.
“Our residents have accomplished so much, but they’ve never done this,” said HeatherWood administrator Gina Hudecek. “We’re honored to be chosen (as) part of this eight-city tour.”
HeatherWood gathered about 20 seniors and family members at the airport, watching and cheering as the seniors took flight.
Friday was the first open-cockpit plane ride for Bearson, who lives at HeatherWood. The flight brought back memories of Bearson’s husbands, one of whom spent a lot of time flying, she said: One served in World War II, the other in the Korean War.
“I can’t even say how special (it was),” Bearson said. “I didn’t expect all this.”
After its stop in Eau Claire, Ageless Aviation will fly the plane to La Crosse, Madison and Waukesha, ending at the EAA AirVenture celebration in Oshkosh in late July.
The foundation will then take The Spirit of Wisconsin throughout the Midwest, giving rides to veterans and seniors alike. But Fisher knew an eight-city run in Wisconsin would be the plane’s first dedication tour.
During World War II, The Spirit of Wisconsin was stationed at the Minneapolis Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, then in Corpus Christi, Texas to train military pilots, Fisher said.
Fisher and other volunteers restored the plane — a $125,000 effort — last year near Carson City, he said. The plane took a veteran on its first “dream flight” on June 19 in Stevens Point, and continued to Waupaca, Green Bay and then Eau Claire.
Several Wisconsin companies donated at least $5,000 or more to the project, and volunteers in Stevens Point and Waupaca were instrumental — so Fisher decided Wisconsin would be its first tour. “They helped us put it over the top,” he said.
The Spirit of Wisconsin will be the fourth plane for the foundation, which has given 3,600 dream flights to seniors in the last nine years.
Local volunteers are also pitching in.
Wisconsin ground crews have helped Fisher at each stop on the state tour, said Guy Stewart of Stevens Point, a ground crew volunteer who assisted with the Eau Claire rides.
“We’re giving back to those who have given, that’s the motto,” Stewart said.