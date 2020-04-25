As if planning a wedding isn’t stressful enough, couples hoping to get married this year also are dealing with a pandemic.
The COVID-19 crisis that has closed businesses and caused most Wisconsinites to hunker down in their homes is wreaking havoc with the best-laid plans of Chippewa Valley couples hoping to tie the knot.
Some couples are giving up their dreams of celebrating with a large gathering of loved ones and forging ahead with scaled-down plans.
Others are working with vendors to reschedule weddings and sending out “Change the Date” cards.
Still others are playing the waiting game and hoping that the threat posed by the novel coronavirus will dissipate soon enough for them to follow through with the ceremony and reception they have been planning for months.
“This is unprecedented for what brides have to deal with,” said Brianna Willer, an Eau Claire bride who is still clinging to her late June wedding date but frantically making backup plans. “You can’t look up the answer in a bridal magazine. My friends and relatives have never gone through anything like this. We’re all just figuring it out as we go.”
Interfaith minister Ronnie Roll, who also operates the Basswood Chalet & Guesthouse wedding venue in New Auburn and hosts a Facebook group called “Wisconsin Wedding Couples-Pandemic Advice,” said many couples are stressing out about how the coronavirus will affect their wedding.
Perhaps the most difficult aspect, Roll said, is that there are no easy answers because nobody knows how long the state’s safer-at-home order will stay in effect or when the virus no longer will pose a potential threat to the health of wedding parties and guests.
“We can’t give people a drop dead date right now for when they need to reschedule their wedding,” she said. “All we can do is wait and watch.”
Following are the stories of how five northwestern Wisconsin couples are trying to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t stop them from saying “I do” even if it might mean they can’t say exactly when this public health crisis will enable them to take that vow.
Still on for now
When Gov. Tony Evers declared the first safer-at-home order, which expired Friday, Willer and fiancé Alex Cieslewicz were feeling pretty good about their chances to hold their wedding as planned on June 20. But when the order was extended recently to May 26 — a decision she classified as “absolutely the right call” — the couple realized their margin for error got a lot tighter.
“We’re still hoping it can happen, but now I’m kind of 50-50 if I think it’s actually going to happen or not,” Willer said, noting that the couple already saw two May weddings they were supposed to participate in get postponed.
With so many weddings being pushed to dates later in the year, finding an open date to reschedule their own ceremony would not be a simple matter. Plus, with some medical experts discussing the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 later in the year, Willer said there is no guarantee that even a fall date might not be affected.
“So we’re pretty much looking at 2021 if we have to delay it,” said Willer, revealing that a possible backup plan is to have a tiny wedding on the planned date and then have a vow renewal ceremony and reception a year later.
After enduring the death of her mother and Cieslewicz’s grandmother since the couple got engaged 1½ years ago, Willer said dealing with the uncertainty surrounding their wedding date seems relatively painless and helps them keep things in perspective.
“That has helped remind me that our wedding is so much bigger than one day,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s about the two of us and taking the next step together.
“On the other hand, it’s a celebration and we could all use a celebration right now, although I would never put anybody in harm’s way to have that celebration.”
Their self-imposed deadline to make the final call is about four weeks before the wedding. So now they wait.
“It’s out of our control,” Willer said. “It’s out of everybody’s control.”
Taking the plunge
Samantha Cole and Matt Kraegenbrink of Eau Claire are getting married this Friday.
It may not be the event they initially planned with about 25 people at an Eau Claire hotel, but Cole and Kraegenbrink are sticking with their original wedding date.
Though they had remained optimistic the coronavirus threat would blow over in time for their wedding, the couple was forced to come up with a Plan B about a month ago when a planner from the hotel called and said the facility was closing. When a call to another venue yielded only a tentative hold on their date, the pair elected to hold a low-key ceremony in Kraegenbrink’s parents’ backyard in Taylor County.
Only nine people will attend in person, with Kraegenbrink’s sister officiating. But the bride and groom plan to have the other guests, including Cole’s family members in Iowa, attend via Zoom video chat, a service Cole has been using frequently while working from home for Eau Claire County.
The couple recently sent out Zoom wedding invitations, along with party favors and money for a virtual wedding dinner.
“Canceling or postponing was just not an option for us,” Cole said. “We want to get on with our lives, and the wedding is just a technical thing. We’ve both already been married once, and we know that it’s all about the love, not the ceremony.”
With some relatives at high risk of complications from the virus and Cole’s sister a health care worker in an Iowa hospital with a large number of COVID-19 patients, it seemed safer and smarter to keep everybody separate, Cole said.
“I honestly am going with the flow,” Cole said. “It’s not worth stressing out over, and there’s nothing we can do about it anyway.”
Live streaming
After being together for 11 years, Paul Mitchell and Vaughan Skille of Hayward got engaged during an April 2019 trip to Puerto Rico. Their plan was to get married this summer.
But as they watched news coverage of the pandemic ramping up this spring, they grew nervous about the status of their legal rights if they were unmarried and one of them were to be hospitalized or die. They vowed to take their vows as soon as possible.
After hearing a rumor, which later proved false, that their county courthouse was going to be locked down because of the virus, the couple rushed in to apply for a marriage license. They called a friend who had offered to officiate and asked her if she was available in two weeks. Sadly for her but luckily for Mitchell and Skille, the friend had just canceled a vacation because of COVID-19 concerns, so she was willing and able to officiate on March 28.
The initial plan was to invite Mitchell’s three adult children and a few friends for a small ceremony, but then Evers announced the first safer-at-home order, which took effect three days before their wedding date. With the situation rapidly appearing more serious, the couple decided it was safer for Mitchell’s children Maddie and Max, who were in Eau Claire and La Crosse respectively, to stay put.
Mitchell’s son Alex was home and agreed to be a witness, but they needed a second witness, so Mitchell asked his best friend if she could make it. She agreed, but only from a distance, because her husband had a fever and had been tested for COVID-19 two days before the ceremony but hadn’t received the results (which later came back negative).
The couple hoped to have the ceremony at a lakeside park near their home if the weather was nice. But as the big day approached, the forecast called for 38 degrees and rain, so they held an intimate ceremony in their not-so-sunny sunroom, with the second witness and her son standing outside in a thunderstorm and watching through the windows.
In that dramatic setting, Mitchell and Skille made their bond official, reciting the vows they’d written themselves. “Yes, they said ‘in sickness, in health and in pandemic,’ “ Mitchell confided.
They set up a cellphone to live stream the ceremony to friends and family via Facebook Live, but not only did the adhesive holding the phone give out half way through the ceremony, turning the video sideways, but the song “Love” by John Lennon set off Facebook copyright alarms and stopped the content midstream.
They plan to have a big party when it’s safe to gather in groups again, hopefully this summer. They haven’t decided yet if they’ll do an encore ceremony.
“Odd as it was, it was our wedding,” Mitchell said. “In its own way, it was perfect.”
He also revealed a secret reward of a tiny pandemic wedding: “We got to eat the entire cake, except for the top layer, which is in the freezer for our first anniversary.”
Holding out hope
Drew Ohms and Adrianna Gruhlke of Eau Claire have been dating since they were in middle school. Now adults, they were all set to finally get married in June until the pandemic got in the way.
When the governor extended the safer-at-home order until May 26 — exactly one month before they are scheduled to take their vows — the possibility that the virus might threaten their date hit home.
“From the time the order gets done to the world getting back to normal, we decided that would be cutting it pretty close,” Ohms said.
As a result, the couple contacted all of their vendors and was fortunate to find a backup date in August that would work for everybody. They haven’t committed to making the change yet, but know the deadline is fast approaching when they must decide whether to send out wedding invitations or cards advising friends and family to save a new date.
“Right now we’re still planning on June 26. The way we’re looking at it is that if we can have it, we’re going to have it,” Ohms said Friday.
In the meantime, he has studied Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan to see what criteria must be met for the state to open up in three phases. With Wisconsin not even having reached the first phase yet and needing to get to phase three for gatherings of more than 50 people to be allowed, Ohms acknowledged that achieving such a best-case scenario by their original wedding date looks increasingly unlikely. The couple are planning a wedding with 150 to 200 guests.
“If we can’t have a wedding to the full extent, we’d rather wait,” Ohms said. “We want to celebrate with our friends and family.”
They are keeping all options open, even a private ceremony followed by a reception at a later date.
“The hard part is the uncertainty,” Ohms said. “We’re only two months away from getting married, but it still seems so far away because we can’t see the finish line.”
Plan B
With their July 18 wedding approaching and no clear end in sight for Wisconsin’s lockdown and restrictions on gatherings, Emily Pikal and Matthew Seipel of Altoona recently opted to stop the fretting by moving their date to Oct. 3.
Recognizing that many other couples were in the same topsy-turvy boat, they decided to make the decision sooner rather than later while their wedding venues still had open dates.
“As soon as we moved it, I felt so relieved,” Pikal said, noting that they expect about 350 guests — far more than the current limit of 10 for religious gatherings — to attend the wedding. “There was a lot more certainty that it will actually happen.”
Pikal reported that several guests acknowledged the date change allayed their fears as well, Pikal said, adding, “so I think we made the right decision.”
The couple considered having guests attend via video chat but said they didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to share hugs and celebrate their marriage in person with loved ones. However, Pikal plans to participate in a Zoom bridal shower next weekend.
While there is no playbook to follow for couples planning a wedding amid a pandemic, Roll, the interfaith minister from New Auburn, advises would-be brides and grooms to do some soul-searching about what’s most important to them as they determine a path forward.
If they are eager to get hitched, they can do that and have a party or “sequel wedding” later. If it’s important to have the wedding they’ve always dreamed of and celebrate with all their friends and family, it’s OK to wait for a time when that’s safe, Roll said. Technology makes various compromises possible.
Adding to the pressure, she said, is that the competition for venues is only becoming more intense as new couples get engaged and more people delay their weddings until a date when, they hope, it will feel safe for their loved ones to be together.