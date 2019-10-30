CHIPPEWA FALLS — The video-recorded, two-hour interview Colten Treu gave to police hours after he reportedly struck a group of Girl Scouts, killing four people, last November will be allowed to be shown to a jury when his trial begins in January.
At a motion hearing Wednesday, Chippewa County Judge Judge James Isaacson determined that the video would be admissible. Treu’s attorneys had sought a suppression of his statement, saying it was involuntary.
“I don’t find (the length of the interview) to be an issue because this was a very serious matter,” Isaacson said. “The officers wanted to be thorough. Each time they asked a question, he said something more that made his answers more complete.”
Isaacson said Treu was genuine and showed remorse in the interview, and that’s what came across as he watched the video. Isaacson said he didn’t find “coercion” or “improper pressure” during the interview.
Portions of the video were shown in court, including Miranda Rights being read to Treu. Defense attorney Travis Satorius claimed that Treu never acknowledged he understood his rights after they were read to him. Satorius stated that Treu was never presented a form that stated he understood what rights he was giving up by talking to police.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said there was no evidence presented Wednesday that shows Treu was emotionally broken; Treu never asked the officers to stop the interview. Newell pointed out that Treu had shown up for the interview of his own free will.
Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping. Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The crash happened at about 11 a.m.
Officers had followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home.
Chippewa County deputy Andrew Clark testified that he and Lake Hallie police officer Adam Meyers interrogated Treu after his arrest. Clark said he was in the process of drafting a search warrant to enter Treu’s residence when Treu showed up at the Chippewa Falls Police Department and turned himself in.
The officers interviewed Treu at the Chippewa Falls Police Department, beginning at 5:10 p.m., Clark said.
“We didn’t know much about Colten at the time,” Clark testified Wednesday. “We knew he resided at that residence, and we believed he was involved.”
During the taped interview, officers at one point took a 15-minute break because Treu was crying, Clark said.
“When he’s in this emotional state, he begins to give his first descriptions of the accident, right?” Satorius said to Clark.
Satorius reiterated Treu’s claim that his passenger, John Stender, grabbed the steering wheel of his pickup truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Girl Scouts. Stender has not been charged.
The homicide trial is to begin Jan. 21 and could last two weeks. One more motion hearing is slated for Dec. 6.
According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had just left a Walmart store in Lake Hallie, and had started huffing from a computer cleaning aerosol can, when Treu’s truck crashed into the Girl Scouts, crossing the center line of Highway P.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. Treu turned himself in to authorities at 4:33 p.m. that day — about five hours after the crash occurred. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
Earlier this year, Lake Hallie police officer Adam Meyers testified that Treu’s phone indicated he had looked up information on how long the huffing chemicals could remain in his blood stream.
Treu remains incarcerated on a $250,000 cash bond.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autum A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks.
The deceased girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash.