The operator of the vehicle that was driven into the Chippewa River early Friday in Eau Claire has been identified as Chloe T. Zielke, 21, a UW-Eau Claire student.
According to Eau Claire police:
The vehicle was westbound on Gilbert Avenue when it left the road and entered the river at about 3 a.m. Friday.
Eau Claire firefighters located the vehicle on Friday in 12 to 15 feet of water by using sonar equipment. No divers entered the river.
A towing company was brought in on Friday but was unsuccessful in removing the vehicle.
Some of the debris found on the shoreline included a license plate.
Recovery efforts for removing the vehicle continued Tuesday.
The vehicle was removed Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Fire Department and Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization, and A to Z Towing.
An investigation determined Zielke's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Gilbert Avenue and did not brake before entering the water.
There are no suspects thought to be involved with Zielke's vehicle entering the water, and no criminal acts are believed to be associated with the incident.
An autopsy of Zielke's body will be conducted at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
The Police Department is working with Zielke's family.