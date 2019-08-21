Getting behind the wheel of a school bus was a good fit for Dodi Johnson, dispatcher at Chippewa Yellow Bus Co. in Chippewa Falls.
“I took this job to make sure I could stay with my kids, and I took them on their field trips,” Johnson said Wednesday. “Now I’m bussing my grandkids.”
While school districts and bus companies throughout Wisconsin struggle to find bus drivers, three family-owned Chippewa Valley companies say they’ve hired enough drivers to cover their daily routes when school begins but are fighting to find drivers to fill in the gaps.
Many local drivers are aging. For Menomonie Transportation, which contracts with the Menomonie school district, many of its drivers are seniors, said route director Tom Krueger.
“As a result, it creates opportunities for more health issues and needing some time off,” Krueger said.
Some Chippewa Yellow Bus Co. employees drive buses for the Chippewa Falls school district to be able to spend more time with their kids; some work until the children have completed school, then move on, Johnson said.
Low unemployment over previous months have caused employers across Wisconsin to struggle to attract workers. The state’s unemployment rate in June was 2.9%, just above its record low of 2.8%, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
“We cannot be certain why it seems there is a shortage,” said Jennifer Peterson, human resources director for Student Transit, which busses Eau Claire and Altoona district students. “It could be several factors.”
Chippewa Yellow Bus Co.’s special needs classes bus drivers are full-time employees, and drivers for four-year-old kindergarten work full days, four days per week, but most of the company’s 55 drivers are part-time, Johnson said.
Each driver has at least two routes: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
Chippewa Yellow Bus Co. is actively hiring for the upcoming school year.
“Every year we’re looking for new drivers, but it is unique this year because we’re down four drivers from where you’d like to be at the start of classes,” Johnson said.
Sometimes office and shop staff, who are all licensed, have to drive routes to fill in — but that can cause problems with office staff not able to answer phones.
“Then, we’re not here to let (parents) know that everything is fine, the bus might just be running late,” Johnson said.
The bus driver shortage is widespread, she said: “It’s a nationwide problem. My husband and I travel around the states, and it’s everywhere.”
Student Transit in Eau Claire didn’t lose many drivers over the summer, but will keep hiring during the 2019-20 school year, Peterson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. The company currently has 122 drivers and nine office staffers.
“We seem to always be hiring because the ‘bench’ never seems to be full,” Peterson said. “It does seem to be a struggle most years to go into the school year not feeling like we have a bunch of extra people on hand, but pretty much everyone of us on staff can and do drive when it’s all hands on deck.”
Even Student Transit’s owners often drive during the school year, Peterson said.
Larger Midwest metropolitan school districts are also feeling the pinch: The Minneapolis school district started a program this year offering paid training and career opportunities to push back against a bus driver shortage, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported in July.
Menomonie Transportation has hired enough drivers to fill all their routes starting the first week of classes, which starts Sept. 3, but it doesn’t have substitute drivers, Krueger said.
The Menomonie-based company has about 40 bus drivers in its pool.
“By the time we get to September 10 … something will happen and one or two changes will occur,” Krueger said. “The problem comes when you suddenly have a vacancy, and it’s impossible to have people waiting in limbo, because everybody’s already out there working.”
Four of the company’s office staffers are licensed, and will act as substitute drivers if needed.
But Krueger said the company is tight-knit and attracts good drivers that want to stay: “That’s been very helpful to us.”
Getting new drivers behind the wheel isn’t a speedy process. Menomonie Transportation takes four to six weeks to train candidates.
Would-be drivers must apply, pass certain health standards, undergo a background check, get a commercial driver’s license and have a clean driving record.
Once a candidate passes the health screening, Menomonie Transportation’s trainer gives them four to six lessons behind the wheel. After the company trains a candidate, the driver goes to a private tester for final approval.
“People don’t just walk in the door today and drive a school bus tomorrow,” Krueger said. “It’s a very lengthy and detailed process to get safe drivers behind the wheel for our children.”
If the company lost several drivers, they would consider splitting routes, but that solution might mean drivers covering more ground and kids getting to schools later.
“If we get to where we’re six or seven drivers short, we’d have to take a look at some routes and see if we could come up with some creative solutions,” Krueger said.
“When things need to be covered, we all pitch in to help,” Peterson said.