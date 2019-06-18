U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy agrees with President Donald Trump that internal White House polls are inaccurately measuring support for Trump in Wisconsin.
Duffy, R-Wausau, appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday, where he said Trump is doing better among Wisconsin voters than the polls — which were conducted in March and leaked last week — are indicating. The internal data showed Democrat candidate Joe Biden would receive 51 percent of the vote in Wisconsin, with Trump behind at 41 percent.
“I think the president has a great pulse on where the American people are at,” Duffy told host Chris Cuomo.
Duffy said as he goes through Wausau, Spooner, Hudson and Rice Lake, he is hearing positive feedback about Trump’s results.
“People’s lives are better. They have more jobs, they have more opportunities, they have higher wages, their kids are getting jobs,” Duffy said. “That’s what is happening not just in Wisconsin, but all over the country. I see that every single day.”
Duffy called Trump “a different player who gets different results.”
Duffy reminded Cuomo that polls showed Trump was losing Wisconsin by eight points in 2016, but Trump wound up winning the state.
Cuomo asked Duffy why Trump would deny the existence of the polls showing he would lose Wisconsin if the election were today. The internal polls have since been leaked to the media, showing Trump losing in 15 of 17 states, including Wisconsin.
“He questioned the integrity of the reporting, (saying) ‘it’s a fake story.’ I don’t know why he has to attack things with lies; he only makes things worse,” Cuomo said.
Duffy also doubted that intelligence officials intentionally kept Trump out of the loop on a plan to install malware in the Russian electric grid system. However, the story was given to the New York Times. Duffy called it “a bogus story” designed to embarrass the president.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Duffy said. “The president actually authorized the cyber teams to develop tools to use. Why the hell would our intelligence community expose a great tool we have that we could use in the future?”
Cuomo responded that the intelligence community probably wanted Russians to know about it, and that is why they shared it with the New York Times.
“We want them to know. We want you to know ‘you do it to us, we’ll do it to you,’” Cuomo said.
Duffy’s chat with Cuomo lasted a full segment, roughly seven minutes long.
The spokeswoman from the office of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, declined to comment Tuesday.