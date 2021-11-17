EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota developer’s plans to build over $50 million worth of apartments and commercial space in Eau Claire’s Cannery District are moving forward.
On Wednesday morning, the city’s Redevelopment Authority signed an agreement to sell five acres of land between First Street and the Chippewa River to Duluth-based P&R Companies.
The company is buying the land for $1.5 million, but the RDA agreed to provide up to $500,000 in land credits to offset costs the developer may incur to prepare the site for new buildings.
P&R intends to build a pair of five-story buildings on the land, providing a total of 260 apartments between them. The first floor of each building is currently planned to have 10,000 square feet of commercial space for lease and enclosed parking.
When the company first announced its proposal for the site earlier this year, P&R estimated it would cost about $53.3 million to build. Inflation in the construction industry and honing details of the project are pushing the anticipated cost higher.
“They are expecting the end estimate to be closer to $60 million,” said Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager.
The deal signed with the RDA promises that the buildings will add at least $50 million to the city’s tax base. The developer is seeking financial assistance from the city government to help with the project.
P&R is asking for $5 million through a tax increment finance district the city has already established to help develop the Cannery District.
A TIF district uses taxes on new buildings in a specific area to pay for public improvements there such as new parks and roads, as well as incentives provided to developers. Once those taxes have paid off the city’s costs for the district, the new buildings go onto the regular property tax roll.
City Finance Director Jay Winzenz said staff are recommending approval of the $5 million in assistance to P&R as the value of taxes on the new project will well justify the expense.
Taxes generated on the two buildings will not only pay off the city’s payment to P&R, but also other expenses for developing the Cannery District, including the new roundabout there, improved roads and a planned park. And after those costs are paid off, a year’s worth of taxes on the new buildings could be used to help the city create more affordable housing.
“This one project when we close out the TID will make $1 million available for affordable housing in the community,” Winzenz said.
While the majority of the apartments in P&R’s buildings will be leased at market rates, the company is agreeing to reserve some at lower prices.
Rents for 54 units would be set so people making 80% or less of the county’s median income can afford them. That includes 10 units with rents set for people making 60% of the county median income, according to an agreement the City Council will consider at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The $5 million in developer assistance would be paid in installments as the development reaches certain construction milestones. For example, $1 million would be provided after construction begins and the developer has put at least $5 million of its own money into the project.
To receive all $5 million, construction of both buildings must be finished, including the 54 apartments with more affordable rents.
The agreement signed Wednesday with the RDA has a deadline of June 1, 2023, for construction to begin, but P&R has indicated it wants to start next year.
“Their intent is to start next spring,” White said.
P&R’s general plan for the buildings and a rezoning request for the land is already being scheduled to appear at a city Plan Commission meeting next month.