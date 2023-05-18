Heritage Hall

Above is a rendering of what a renovated Heritage Hall at UW-Stout would look like. This is the south side of the building facing Tenth Avenue East in Menomonie. The Dunn County Board this week asked the state Legislature to approve funding for the $139 million renovation. 

 UW-Stout contributed image

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board this week adopted a resolution asking the state Legislature to approve funding for a $139 million renovation of UW-Stout's Heritage Hall, a 50-year-old academic building that is used by more than 2,000 students.

"The university plays a major role in the cultural and economic health of Menomonie and the county as a whole," County Board chair Kelly McCullough said.