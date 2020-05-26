MENOMONIE -- The youth of Dunn County have already faced plenty of disruption in their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools closed and community activities have been canceled, but the Dunn County Fair Board doesn’t want that to extend to fair projects that young people have dedicated countless hours on to also be impacted.
As the County Board approved a resolution last week canceling all fair activities unrelated to youth projects, the Fair Board has taken on the task to find a way to conduct the showing of fair projects in a safe way.
Fair Board President Deb Gotlibson said the board wants to make sure the youth get their projects in front of a judge in some way, even if it has to be done virtually.
“Part of our mission is education, and the youth is our next generation that’s going to continue the agriculture story to the general public,” Gotlibson said, “and we just feel right now this is so important that we try to hang on to that portion of the fair because the poor youth of our county have lost pretty much everything.”
The Fair Board meets Thursday to better identify a plan for the fair. The fair is scheduled for July 22-26.
For non-animal projects the board is leaning toward have a project drop-off time at the commercial building. Without business booths in the building it will allow the projects to be spaced out more. During fair week, the projects will be judged and the exhibitors can then pick up the projects at the end of the week. Another option is youth uploading photos of their projects for judging. The main change for non-animal projects in this setting would be that no face-to-face judging would occur.
Gotlibson said the Fair Board is looking into many virtual or video streaming options. A virtual fair website is being created to host livestreaming of judging.
With animal projects there is a little bit more planning needed, Gotlibson said. The initial plan is to have animals brought in and judged directly on the trailer. Livestreaming of these shows will also occur so family and friends can watch. The animals would go home the same day they arrive.
How the meat animal projects and auction might happen is still up for debate. If there is no auction, families may need to find private buyers, which Gotlibson said the Fair Board and project supervisors would assist with. Families may also be allowed to keep the meat to themselves.
Another possible discussion point is extending the fair to include more days. This would allow less traffic at the fairgrounds at a time, while also allowing each project to hold shows, Gotlibson said.
The fair is also having to play a waiting game to what regulations might be in place for activities. The current Health Department order advises against gatherings of 10 or more people, which is set to expire Tuesday.
County buildings and facilities, including the fairgrounds, are also closed currently. Gotlibson hopes it will be safe to increase the maximum number of people who gather by the time the fair occurs.
The changes also don’t just impact the fair, she said. There is a trickle-down impact with tractor pulls, races and other events not happening. Local nonprofits are now not able to run the admission gates and raise funds for their programming.
Working with the county facilities committee and then presenting the County Board a resolution to cancel most of the fair activities was a difficult decision for the Fair Board, Gotlibson said.
Gotlibson also serves as president of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs board of directors. It’s sad to see all of the fair across the state being canceled, she said, with many having already announced and others on the way.
“This is not an easy decision. It was hard, it was heartbreaking,” she said. “We put our heart and soul into providing this experience not only for our youth but for the residents of Dunn County.”