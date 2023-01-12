MENOMONIE — A new district the Dunn County Board is scheduled to vote on next week would be able to levy taxes on waterfront landowners around Tainter Lake to pay for projects there.

Establishing the Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District and naming its inaugural board members is on the County Board's agenda for its 7 p.m. Wednesday meeting at the Dunn County Government Center, 3001 U.S. 12 East, Menomonie.

