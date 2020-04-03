Dunn County’s golf courses are allowed to be open but don’t expect large numbers of golfers from outside that county to flock to those courses.
Representatives at all of the county’s courses said Friday that anyone golfing will have to be seasonal members of their clubs or buy punch cards.
At Whitehall Golf Course in Colfax, for example, buying a punch card commits a golfer to 10 rounds of golf.
“You would have to live around here and want to golf here a lot,” said Bobbie Jo Miller of Whitetail Golf Course.
Miller said her employees fielded several calls on Thursday from people living outside the Colfax area who were simply wanting to play a round or two.
But members, at least, are happy to be playing golf, Miller said.
“They are so pumped and chomping at the bit to get out there,” she said.
Wisconsin’s golf courses are closed under Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, deeming them non-essential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd and Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher wrote a letter Tuesday that allows Dunn County courses to open if they follow specific guidelines.
Those guidelines include accepting only online or phone sales and tee times, closing clubhouses, restricting restaurants to carry-out only, prohibiting renting course-owned golf carts, removing cups and pins from greens and limiting gatherings of people on courses to nine or less.
Dunn County courses opened for the first time of the year on Thursday.
Ryan Parker of Menomonie Golf & Country Club said about 20 people played at his course. Miller said about 25 people played at her course. An employee at Pinewood Golf Club in Menomonie said a few people showed up at her course.
Parker said his club is asking members and punch card holders not to arrive more than five minutes before their tee time.
Tee times, which are normally at 10-minute intervals, are now at 20-minute intervals to keep people from being too close together, he said.
When a group is on the first tee, the next group in line must be no closer than the practice green. The group after that needs to be in their cars in the parking lot, Parker said.
“We’re asking that people not congregate or come here too far ahead of time,” he said.
The Colfax course normally has seven-minute intervals between tee times. That will be lengthened to 10-minute intervals, Miller said.
“We ask them not to come too early and just go right to the first tee,” she said.
One Dunn County golf course that fell victim to the coronavirus is the 18-hole Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie.
“After three years of owning and managing this golf course in this wonderful community, we regret to announce that Tanglewood Greens will permanently close effective immediately,” ownership said in a statement on its website.
“Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make. However, due to the impact of the coronavirus, the decision was inevitable,” the statement said.