MENOMONIE — Dunn County’s new treasurer started work this week and a new clerk will soon be named.
Following the resignations of incumbents in those two elected positions, the County Board is making appointments of people to fill those roles until they are up for election in 2024.
Monday was A. Sifia Jevne’s first day as treasurer, but she’s no stranger to working for Dunn County. For the past 14 years she’s been in charge of finances for the health department.
When she saw the treasurer’s spot was vacant, Jevne viewed it as a way she could apply her financial experience to a broader position.
“I just saw it as a great opportunity to serve my community even more on a larger scope,” she said.
Jevne was among three to vie for the vacancy left by Doris Meyer’s resignation from the treasurer’s office. After interviewing the candidates on April 13, the county’s Administration Committee recommended Jevne for the job. On April 21, the County Board approved her appointment to the position.
Jevne’s hiring came at a good time for the treasurer’s office as it’s between very busy times at the ends of January and July when property taxes are due.
She’s also taking office as new staff members are soon to start their jobs as well.
“I hope to create a smooth transition and really great working environment for everyone,” Jevne said.
A big part of the treasurer’s duties is the preparation and collection of taxes, but the office is also responsible for the daily receipt of county monies, investing its funds and reconciling bank account statements.
Along with Meyer’s resignation, County Clerk Julie Wathke also called it quits early in her new four-year term in office. The two had both been re-elected in November without any competition for their positions.
Wathke’s last day was in mid-April and the county is now close to naming her successor.
For the clerk’s position, the Administration Committee made a resolution at its April 22 meeting to name Andrew Mercil to the post after reviewing the four candidates for the job.
The recommendation will be voted on by the County Board at its May 19 meeting. If Mercil is confirmed to the position, he will be scheduled to begin work as county clerk on May 24.
He is already familiar with local government, serving six years on the Menomonie City Council, including a year as that body’s president.
His current day job is degree audit coordinator at UW-Stout, but he is also owner of British pub Duke & Dagger in Menomonie.
County clerks are responsible for administering elections, issuing marriage licenses, documenting County Board proceedings, general administrative duties for the county, handling certain licenses and permits, and serving as a general information source.
Wathke had been county clerk since being appointed in fall 2013 following the death of her predecessor, Marilyn Hoyt. Wathke ran uncontested in November 2016, earning her first four-year term.
Meyer began as county treasurer in September 2017, replacing Megan Mittlestadt, who had resigned to take another job.