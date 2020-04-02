Despite golf courses being closed under Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, Dunn County is allowing them to open as long as they follow distancing guidelines.
A letter from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, which was posted on social media by the Menomonie Golf and Country Club, describes those guidelines and says that courses following them are not in violation of the governor’s order.
Golf courses are not specifically mentioned in Evers’ order, but in an email to State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt last week, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff listed golf courses as businesses that would close.
The order was announced as a measure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The letter — dated Tuesday and signed by Menomonie Police Chief Eric M. Atkinson, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd and Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher — details the distancing guidelines and says the three departments have conferred regarding golf courses.
“We understand that times are difficult for golf course proprietors and the rules imposed by the state may be confusing,” the letter reads. “It is our goal to assist you and other members of the community in understanding what all of our responsibilities are to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19, while trying to preserve the freedoms we often take for granted.”
The guidelines include many measures that courses across the state were either implementing or suggested to implement by multiple statewide golf associations. They include:
• Accepting only online/phone sales and scheduling tee times over the phone.
• Closing clubhouses.
• Restricting restaurants to carry-out only.
• Prohibiting renting course-owned golf carts.
• Removing cups and pins on greens.
• Limiting gatherings of people on courses to nine or less.
The letter also states local law enforcement is responsible for ensuring the guidelines are followed.
Sheriff Bygd was out of his office Thursday.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said he and other sheriffs are being hit up with the same request from golf courses in their counties.
“I don’t know that their exemption is accurate,” Cramer said of Dunn County. “It’s still in violation of the (governor’s) order.”
Cramer said he talked to golf course representatives in Eau Claire County and told them he will not write a letter exempting them from the governor’s order.
“Until we hear the governor making an exemption for golf courses, they are to be closed,” he said.
“We’re just asking people to be responsible and patient,” Cramer said. “This is a different time in our life.”
The Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and other organizations have been speaking with state representatives over the past week in an attempt to get Evers’ order to allow golf courses to be open across the state. A petition on change.org asking for courses to be opened has more than 60,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
Leader-Telegram reporter Dan Holtz contributed to this report.