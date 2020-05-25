MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Health Department has extended its administrative order that provides guidance and regulations for residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administrative Order 20-01 that took effect May 14 was to expire Tuesday. The new order, 20-02, is in effect until June 1.
The Health Department continues to recommend against people gathering in large groups and traveling outside their communities. Schools must stay closed and businesses must have a plan in place to keep their staff, clients and community safe as they reopen.
There are 24 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dunn County. One person remains hospitalized while 19 people have been released from isolation.
“We have begun to see a strain on regional ICU bed space and are still seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases within our region,” Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. “These facts force us to be cautious as businesses reopen.”
Residents are advised against gathering in groups of 10 or more people. Gatherings that bring people together in a single room or enclosed space both inside or outside should preserve physical distance and follow all recommendations issued by the county Health Department, state Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Travel outside of one’s community that is deemed nonessential is to be avoided. Residents are allowed to travel to work or to take care of dependents. Those that travel to the Twin Cities for work must be cautious and monitor themselves for symptoms. People that travel outside of their Dunn County community should limit contact with non-household members for 14 days and monitor symptoms closely.
In the interest of public safety all businesses in the county shall have policies to monitor their staff for symptoms, support working from home when feasible, encourage hand washing, wearing masks and physical distancing. Businesses must also have policies and supplies to ensure adequate disinfection and cleaning.
Businesses are also required to cooperate with public health investigations related to COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases, cease door-to-door operations and review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines on safe business practices available at wedc.org/reopen-guidelines. Businesses must consider adopting guidelines for its operations that are permitted under the order.
Following the decision of the state Supreme Court, all public and private schools in the county shall remain closed. Staff that provide basic operations, distribute food or support distance learning are allowed on school property.
To stay up to date on information visit the Department of Health Services (dhs.wisconsin.gov) and the Dunn County Facebook page (facebook.com/dunncountywi).