MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Health Department and state Department of Health Services confirmed on Monday the first case of orthopox virus, presumed to be monkeypox, in a Dunn County resident.
The individual is doing well and resting at home, the DCHD said Monday. The DCHD is currently working with the individual to identify people with whom they may have had direct, close contact while infectious.
The DCHD is also working with community health care partners and the DHS to identify and respond to monkeypox cases in the community. As of Friday, there were 53 confirmed cases of orthopox virus presumed to be monkeypox in Wisconsin, Dunn County reported.
Monkeypox, characterized by the sudden appearance of a blister-like rash accompanied by flu-like symptoms, does not spread easily from person to person through casual contact. It most easily spreads during close, sustained contact with an infected person, DCHD stated.
The virus can be spread the following ways:
- Through direct contact with an infected person's skin lesions or body fluids. Transmission may happen through intimate physical contact during sex.
- By sharing contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, with an infected person.
- Through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact.
As the DCHD learns of any people who have been in contact with a person who is sick with monkeypox, Dunn County will contact them to monitor for symptoms.
Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The monkeypox rash usually develops one to three days after the fever, the DCHD stated. However, some people may experience a rash or sores first. Some may only develop a rash.
Recent data suggests that close-knit social networks and communities have been impacted more because monkeypox spreads through close, prolonged contact, the health department reported. A large proportion of cases of monkeypox in the U.S. right now — though not all — are occurring among gay and bisexual men. However, anyone can get or spread the virus.
People at higher risk for severe infection, which may include people with compromised immune systems, certain skin conditions and children, should be aware of the potential for exposure and the signs and symptoms of infection.
The public can lower their risk of contracting or spreading the virus by:
- Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. This includes intimate contact like hugging, kissing or having sex.
- Not sharing bedding, towels, clothing or utensils with someone with monkeypox.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Limiting your number of sexual partners may reduce the possibility of exposure.
The DCHD implores anyone who exhibits the symptoms of monekypox to contact their health care provider. If you become ill, the DCHD stated, avoid close contact with others until you receive health care. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, and most people get better on their own without treatment.