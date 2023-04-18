MENOMONIE — It is important for Dunn County officials to stay connected to their constituents, so the county has launched a new video series and expanded its social media presence to provide important information in ways that people are becoming more comfortable with.

“Social media is where a lot of people now go for their information,” said Krista Vind, the county’s web support specialist who is leading this new information effort. “People go to social media sites to find out about events, services, facts and just about everything. That’s why we decided to expand our social media efforts.”