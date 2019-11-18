Route and schedule information for Dunn County Transit is now more accessible.
Trip planning through Google Maps now includes the bus schedule and routes. When selecting destinations around Menomonie, users have had the option to plan traveling by car, walking or bicycle. Now using a bus is an option, Dunn County Transit Commission manager Dolly Catlin said.
“Our riders want to ease trip planning within our community and have an easy way to find connections to our key destinations,” Catlin said. “Using the online trip planner tools available from Google Maps, we can offer meaningful connections and destinations for our customers.”
The many individuals with easy access to their phones can quickly pull up route information. The new system is more user-friendly for a larger number of people, Catlin said.
“It’s a ready-use (device) right in their hand which they’re familiar with as opposed to the other choices that are great too,” Catlin said.
Transit users can still call the office or view the website to find route information. A live map of bus locations can be found at dunnride.com, and the Ride Systems app is still available to use.
“There’s multiple way to access our information of locations, but (Google Maps) is something everyone is familiar with,” Catlin said.
The county Transit Commission was trained on integrating its scheduling into Google Maps through the efforts of the National Rural Transit Assistance Program. The Federal Transportation Administration has an initiative to put together a map of all transit systems throughout the United States, Catlin said.
With its use through Google, the trip planner can also be accessed in multiple languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian and others. Schedules will continue to be printed and tickets will remain available for purchase at Dunn County Transit.
Public transit in Menomonie is a low-cost alternative to owning or driving a car, Catlin said. The transit system is used by people young and old. It provides travel for the disabled and helps support the low-income population.
If those who have the ability to drive and own their vehicle used public transit, even once a month, it would help support those that use it out of necessity, Catlin said. Once someone learns to use it, it becomes beneficial, she added.
“Once they get comfortable with what the system is and the routes, they bounce around town and use it all the time,” Catlin said.
To learn more, visit Dunn County Transit’s website, co.dunn.wi.us/transit, or call 715-235-7433.