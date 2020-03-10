Dunn and Jackson counties will be among the first to receive additional judges starting in 2021, while Eau Claire County has been identified as a likely candidate for a new court branch in the next round of expansions.
The new judges are the result of a bipartisan bill signed last week by Gov. Tony Evers that creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin to be allocated by the director of state courts. The law calls for four new branches to be created in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
State courts director Randy Koschnick announced this week that Dunn, Jackson, Calumet and Marathon counties would each receive new court branches, effective Aug. 1, 2021.
“These four were in a group of counties that have a high need and have a courtroom in place,” Koschnick said, explaining that his decision was based on caseload analysis, demonstrated judicial need, county board support and the counties’ ability to have the necessary facilities and support in place by the effective date.
Voters will choose judges in the selected counties during the 2021 spring election.
“This is the beginning of the process established by the Legislature that will help the court system address judicial need during the next three years. We are thankful to the governor, Legislature and counties throughout the state for support and recognition of the vital role courts play in our government and our communities,” Koschnick said in a statement.
The new law requires the naming of the next four counties to get additional judges after Nov. 14.
Though Koschnick indicated he will continue to assess factors that affect judicial workload and the ability of counties to accommodate an additional court branch, he told the Leader-Telegram he sent out an internal bulletin Monday to counties indicating that Eau Claire, Vilas, Langlade and Waushara counties are “next up for consideration,” based on current assessments, for new judges starting in 2022.
“Things could change,” Koschnick said, “and counties have to have a facility ready to go.”
That is certainly the case in Dunn County, which has two judges but put in four courtrooms when it build a new court facility in 1997 in anticipation of an eventual expansion, said Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer.
“We’ve always had the facilities, but we had to wait until it was our turn,” said Smeltzer, who traveled to Madison at least three times to make the case for Dunn County’s need.
The county’s judges have an average of more than 200 cases scheduled before them each week, which allows only about 12 minutes per hearing during intake, said Dunn County Clerk of Courts Katie Schalley.
“As you can imagine, having 12 minutes allotted per hearing can be very challenging for everyone involved in the court system,” Schalley said.
Smeltzer said the situation translates to the county’s two judges juggling a caseload large enough for three full-time judges, which leaves little judicial time for each case and runs the risk of leaving people feel like they weren’t heard.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson said it has been 35 years since a court branch has been added in the county, and the population has grown a great deal over that time.
“We’re really very excited,” Peterson said. “It does mean for us that we can serve the public better, get cases in sooner and have the opportunity to develop another treatment court.”
Jackson County has only one circuit court branch judge, so the expansion will double its number of judges.
“There is absolutely a need,” said Jackson County Clerk of Courts Jan Moennig, adding that the county has been using a family court commissioner for some hearings and often forces people to wait months to get their date scheduled in court.
“We were very hopeful, but we weren’t going to get excited until we saw it in writing,” Moennig said.
Jackson County built a new courtroom a few years ago, “so we’re definitely ready to go,” she said.
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said she is grateful the county is identified as a likely candidate for the second wave of court expansion because the need is great, as confirmed by statewide caseload studies.
“We believe it will be extremely valuable to Eau Claire County to have that sixth courtroom,” Schauf said.
She expects the County Board to take up a resolution Tuesday reaffirming its commitment to having a courtroom built and ready to go in time for the deadline to be awarded an additional judge in the second round.
Gerald Wilkie, vice chairman of the Eau Claire County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, said last week the County Board budgeted money in both 2019 and 2020 to rehabilitate the former county board room on the second floor of the courthouse into a sixth courtroom.
Counties tentatively identified for the final round of expansion in 2023 are Clark, Sawyer, Adams and Manitowoc, Koschnick said.
The counties selected for new judgeships are also among those that received funding in the 2019-21 state budget for additional assistant district attorney positions.
“This approach not only makes sense for the court system, but also for the efficiency of operations of the justice system as a whole,” Koschnick said.
The expansion marks the first addition of branches to the state’s circuit court system since 2010 and the largest addition in more than two decades.